Senators Voting On Whether To Proceed With Health Care Debate

The Senate is voting Tuesday on whether to begin debating a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. It remains uncertain as to what that replacement might look like. No formal legislation has been drafted. Instead senators are voting to take a procedural step, known as a "motion to proceed." If there is a majority, 51 senators voting yes, debate will then begin, most likely on a measure to fully repeal the law, also known as Obamacare.

With 52 Republican senators, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can afford only to lose two votes (in case of a tie, Vice President Pence would cast the deciding vote). And so far two GOP Senators have voted no, Maine's Susan Collins, and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski.

There was more drama. The vote marked the return of Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republican whose news that he has a form of brain cancer stunned his colleagues. He was greeted with a standing ovation on the Senate floor, and was embraced by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. McCain then voted yes on the motion.

Before voting began, a group of protesters shouted "kill the bill'" and "shame" from the Senate's galleries.

If the motion to proceed is approved, senators will also be able to freely offer amendments, so nobody knows what the final product will look like. It's an unusual and perhaps unprecedented way to draft a bill that will affect millions of Americans and a large chunk of the economy, to say the least.

