Services Announced For Celebrated Hockey Announcer Dave Strader

By 30 seconds ago

Dave Strader
Credit Twitter

Calling hours will be held Thursday afternoon for a longtime professional hockey announcer from Glens Falls.

Dave Strader died Sunday after a 16-month battle with cancer.

Strader was the original broadcaster for the AHL’s Adirondack Red Wings, who began at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 1979.

In 1985, he left for a career in the National Hockey League and called several high-profile events for NBC Sports. 

Calling hours will be held for Strader from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, recently renamed the Cool Insuring Arena. A memorial service is scheduled for noon on Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls.

The press box inside the arena was named after Strader, who most recently worked for the Dallas Stars, in September.

