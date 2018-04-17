Services Planned For NYS Assemblyman, Newburgh Mayor

Arrangements are in place for services for two Hudson Valley lawmakers who died Sunday after battles with cancer.

For New York state Assemblyman Frank Skartados, visitation at the DiDonato Funeral home in Marlboro, on Route 9W, will take place Thursday, April 19, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.; and Friday, April 20, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. There will be a prayer service Friday night at 8:30. For Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy, there will be a transition service Thursday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center. People are asked to bring bottled water and a potluck dish. There will be singing, speeches and poems.