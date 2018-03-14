Seth Davis Of CBS Sports On Great Coaches And The NCAA Tournament

With the NCAA tourney this week, there’s no better time to talk with Seth Davis, who covers college basketball for CBS Sports and is managing editor of The Fieldhouse. We spoke with Davis four years ago about his biography of the legendary UCLA coach John Wooden. In his new book, he once again looks at coaching, telling the story of our era’s most successful examples, including Jim Boeheim, Coach K, Brad Stevens and Geno Auriemma. The book is called "Getting To Us: How Great Coaches Make Great Teams."