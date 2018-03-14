Seth Davis Of CBS Sports On Great Coaches And The NCAA Tournament

The University at Albany women’s basketball team just won a record sixth-straight America East conference championship. But now, the biggest challenge of all awaits the Great Danes in the NCAA Tournament. UAlbany is heading to Storrs, Connecticut to face UConn in the first round on Saturday at 11 a.m. UConn has won 107 games and four national championships in a row. The woman in charge of figuring out a way to knock the Huskies off is first-year UAlbany coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “Coach Mac” tells WAMC’s Ian Pickus that she was stunned to be matched up with UConn.