Settlement For False Imprisonment Will Be Paid From City's Savings Account

A $1.4 million dollar payment to a Massachusetts man who claims police framed him for a murder will come from the city of Springfield’s rainy day fund.

Springfield does not have insurance to cover the settlement with Charles Wilhite. He’ll be paid out of a reserve fund that now totals about $40 million.

City Councilor Tim Rooke said the city looked into obtaining insurance years ago, but decided it was too expensive.

"That is why we have a law department and they go in and argue and debate and negotiate and they keep our costs down," said Rooke.

The city council approved the compensation for Wilhite – the largest payout in the city’s history for a police misconduct case.

Wilhite spent three years in prison after being convicted for a fatal shooting outside a grocery store. He was acquitted at a second trial after two witnesses recanted their testimony.