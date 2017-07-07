Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Settlement Gets Final OK In Ski Resort Fraud Case

By 1 hour ago

Contractors and vendors owed millions of dollars after the owner and president of a Vermont ski resort were accused of massive fraud will soon see their bills paid.

The federal receiver overseeing Jay Peak ski resort expects to receive the first payment this month from Raymond James Financial Inc. in a recently finalized $150 million settlement.
The Caledonian Record reports a Raymond James employee was accused of inappropriately transferring investment to funds to buy Jay Peak at the direction of resort owner Ariel Quiros of Miami.

Quiros and former president Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors through a special visa program.

Stenger has settled civil charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Jay Peak
Resort Fraud
EB-5 Fraud
Raymond James

Related Content

Governor Details Plans For Records Release In Fraud Case

By Mar 13, 2017
Governor Phil Scott
Governor-elect's transition office

Vermont Republican Governor Phil Scott says his administration is planning to accelerate the release of documents related to a visa program connected to a massive fraud case against the owner and former president of the Jay Peak ski resort.

Judge OKs $1.5M Loan To Vermont Ski Resorts' Receiver

By Aug 9, 2016

A federal judge has ruled that up to $1.5 million of a settlement reached with a financial firm in a fraud investigation of two Vermont ski resorts will be loaned to a federal receivership so the properties can meet payroll.

Miami Businessman Challenges SEC Over Vermont Projects

By May 9, 2016
SEC logo

A Miami businessman is asking a federal judge to allow him to resume operating projects in Vermont that a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit claims are fraudulent.

Vermont Businessman Accused Of Fraud Says He'll Be Cleared

By Apr 21, 2016
Q Burke logo
Q Burke Resort

One of two businessmen accused in what the Securities and Exchange Commission calls a "massive eight-year fraud scheme" involving developments in Vermont says he's confident he'll be cleared of any wrongdoing.