Severe Storms, Tornadoes, Rip Through U.S. Southeast

An outbreak of severe storms, including several tornadoes erupted in a multi-state swath from Tennessee to Florida late Monday, leaving behind downed trees, power outages and numerous damaged structures, including on the campus of Jacksonville State University.

Large hail and strong winds accompanied the storms. The Weather Channel says Jacksonville, Ala., was likely hit by two tornadoes just minutes apart.

At Jacksonville State University, Athletic Director Greg Seitz said in a tweet that "we have major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum" and he later added that Logan Hall and Patterson Hall on the campus also sustained roof damage and that "[numerous] trees and power lines are down."

The Coliseum is home to JSU's men's and women's basketball teams and the women's volleyball team.

"I'm very thankful JSU is on spring break this week and most students are out of town," Seitz wrote.

In Limestone County, Ala., near the border with Tennessee, the sheriff's office posted photos of damaged structures and vehicles, but said there were no reports of injuries.

The Associated Press writes that "Portions of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee were still under tornado warnings Monday night, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of northern Georgia as the line moved eastward."

According to The Weather Channel:



"Hail as large as tennis balls was reported late Monday afternoon in Belmont, Mississippi, along with roof and fence damage to a home in the town. Tennis ball to baseball-size hail was also produced by a severe thunderstorm that rumbled through Good Hope and Cullman, Alabama, early Monday evening. Major hail damage to vehicles and their windshields was observed across this area."

