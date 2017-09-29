Related Program: 
Sex With Strangers At TheRep

When Ethan, a hotshot twenty-something blogger ends up snowed-in at a Bed and Breakfast with failed novelist Olivia, sparks fly! One thing leads to another, as these two writers both discover what they really want — but in the morning….things are not quite what they seemed to be the night before.  Soon it becomes clear that this passionate weekend will change both of their lives.

Laura Eason’s Sex With Strangers, directed by Stephen Nachamie is running at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY through October 15th.  

Jenny Strassburg, who stars as Olivia, returns to CapRep for the first time since 2013, when she played Vanda in Venus in Fur.

Aaron Tveit In Barrington Stage's 'Company' Through September 10

By Aug 25, 2017
James Ludwig and Aaron Tveit in Company at Barrington Stage
Daniel Rader

This week, Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA announced an extension of its production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Company, directed by Julianne Boyd. The show was scheduled to play on The Boyd-Quinson Mainstage through September 2nd, and now Bobby will be side-by-side with his friends, driving his dates crazy, and waiting through the 10th.

Aaron Tveit plays Bobby at Barrington Stage. On Broadway he’s appeared in Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal, and Catch Me If You Can. He played Enjolras in the film of Les Miserables starring Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe, television credits include Gossip Girl, Graceland, FOX’s Grease Live - and other programs not starting with "G".

The Legend of Georgia McBride At Dorset Theatre Festival

By Aug 15, 2017
David Turner, Joe Donahue, Vasthy Mompoint

The Dorset Theatre Festival production of The Legend of Georgia McBride runs through Saturday.

He’s young, he’s broke, his wife is having a baby. And now, Casey has lost his gig as an Elvis impersonator. When his club brings in a drag act led by Miss Tracy Mills, Casey is given the opportunity to trade one sequined outfit for another.

We are joined now by David Turner who plays Miss Tracy Mills and Vasthy Mompoint who plays Jo. 

The Singular Adventures Of The Man Who Would Be Booger

By Sep 15, 2017
Book Cover - Revenge of the Nerd

A legendary comedic second banana to a litany of major stars, Curtis is forever cemented in the public imagination as Booger from Revenge of the Nerds. A classically trained actor, Curtis began his incredible 40-year career on stage but progressed rapidly to film and television. He was typecast early and it proved to be the best thing that could have happened.

Born and bred a nerd, he spent his early years between Detroit, a city so nerdy that the word was coined there in 1951, and, improbably, Geneva, Switzerland. His adolescence and early adulthood was spent primarily between the covers of a book and indulging his nerdy obsessions. It was only when he found his true calling, as an actor and unintentional nerd icon, that he found true happiness. With whip-smart, self-effacing humor, Armstrong takes us on a most unlikely journey—one nerd’s hilarious, often touching rise to the middle. He started his life as an outcast and matured into…well, an older, slightly paunchier, hopefully wiser outcast.

Curtis Armstrong has appeared in a variety of films and television shows including Risky Business, Revenge of the Nerds, Moonlighting and New Girl.  

"Venus in Fur" at CapRep

By Oct 8, 2013

Thomas Novachek, a writer-director, laments the woeful parade of actresses who have auditioned for his new play, Venus in Fur. Enter Vanda, an out-of-work actress, who is the epitome of every fault he has described: crude, desperate and needy – or is she?

In the course of 90 minutes, we discover there is much more to Vanda, as she turns the tables and takes charge in this sexual roundelay about power and powerlessness. The play, written by David Ives, is currently running at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY and stars Timothy Deenihan as Novachek and Jenny Strassburg as Vanda.

Jenny joins us along with Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, Producing Artistic Director at Capital Rep and director of Venus in Fur, to tell us more.