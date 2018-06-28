Shakespeare & Company 2018 Season Preview

This season, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusettes will be exploring themes of Delight, Deceit, and Desire. The season includes three Shakespeare plays: “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” and “Love's Labor's Lost;” plus the New England Premiere of “Morning After Grace” by Carey Crim; “Creditors” by August Strindberg adapted by David Greig; “Heisenberg” by Laurence Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens; “Mothers and Sons” by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally; and “HIR” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac.
Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, Artistic Director Allyn Burrows, and Director of “Morning After Grace,” Regge Life join us.
