Shakespeare & Company 2018 Season Preview

“The Royal Family of Broadway” is a new musical with a book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn - the award winning team behind “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg, “The Royal Family of Broadway” is set in the 1920’s and centers around the Cavendish family - who are loosely based on the legendary acting dynasty - The Barrymores.

Barrington Stage Company’s Musical Theatre Lab presents “The Royal Family of Broadway” on BSC’s mainstage through July 7. The production is directed by John Rando and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

Sarah LaDuke was joined at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio - by composer and lyricist William Finn, Musical Director Vadim Feichtner, and cast members Harriet Harris, Laura Michelle Kelly, Hayley Podschun, and AJ Shively.