Shakespeare & Company 2018 Season Preview

This season, Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Massachusettes will be exploring themes of Delight, Deceit, and Desire. The season includes three Shakespeare plays: “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” and “Love's Labor's Lost;” plus the New England Premiere of “Morning After Grace” by Carey Crim; “Creditors” by August Strindberg adapted by David Greig; “Heisenberg” by Laurence Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens; “Mothers and Sons” by Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally; and “HIR” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Taylor Mac.

Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, Artistic Director Allyn Burrows, and Director of “Morning After Grace,” Regge Life join us.

World Premiere Production Of "The Royal Family Of Broadway" At Barrington Stage

By Jun 8, 2018
Artwork for The Royal Family of Broadway at Barrington Stage

The Royal Family of Broadway” is a new musical with a book by Rachel Sheinkin and music and lyrics by William Finn - the award winning team behind “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg, “The Royal Family of Broadway” is set in the 1920’s and centers around the Cavendish family - who are loosely based on the legendary acting dynasty - The Barrymores.

Barrington Stage Company’s Musical Theatre Lab presents “The Royal Family of Broadway” on BSC’s mainstage through July 7. The production is directed by John Rando and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse.

Sarah LaDuke was joined at The Linda - WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio - by composer and lyricist William Finn, Musical Director Vadim Feichtner, and cast members Harriet Harris, Laura Michelle Kelly, Hayley Podschun, and AJ Shively.

2018 Dorset Theatre Festival Season Preview

By Jun 18, 2018
Dorset Theatre Festival artwork "Play in Vermont"

The Dorset Theatre Festival opens its 41st Anniversary Season with Molly Smith Metzler’s "Cry It Out," directed by Marc Masterson, which will begin performances June 21st at the Dorset Playhouse and run through July 14th. The comedy looks at the dilemma of returning to work after childbirth and the ways in which class impacts parenthood and friendship.

The season will also include Dominique Morisseau's "Skeleton Crew" (July 19–August 4), Kate Hamill's "Pride and Prejudice," adapted from the novel by Jane Austen (August 9–25), Holland Taylor’s "Ann," starring Jayne Atkinson (August 29–September 1), and the Pipeline Series: Four New Works in Process - one each by Kate Cortesi, Melissa Ross, Frank Harts, and David Mamet.

Artistic Director Dina Janis joins us.

Berkshire Theatre Group: 90 Years, This Year, And Onward

By & Jun 15, 2018
Kate Maguire
Jim Levulis / WAMC

The Berkshire Theatre Festival began producing world class theatre 90 years ago. Now, as The Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG), this season is celebrating and continuing that tradition.

BTG Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire and Director/Actor Eric Hill join us.

2018 Williamstown Theatre Festival Season Preview With Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield

By Jun 14, 2018
Artwork for 6 of the 7 Williamstown Theatre Festival shows in 2018

The Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 2018 summer season gets underway later this month and will feature seven productions running from June 26 to August 19.

The season will kick off with the world premiere of “The Closet” by Douglas Carter Beane. It is a comedy is about a divorced man who is stuck in a dead-end job in Scranton, Pa., and finds solace in his optimistic female co-worker. Matthew Broderick, Jessica Hecht, and Brooks Ashmanskas will star on the Main Stage.

The season continues on the Nikos Stage with the world premiere of Adam Rapp’s “The Sound Inside” which is about an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who allies herself with a student to tackle a challenge. Mary-Louise Parker will star and David Cromer will direct.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield joins us.