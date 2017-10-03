Shakespeare & Company Adds Benefit Performance 10/5

When Ethan, a hotshot twenty-something blogger ends up snowed-in at a Bed and Breakfast with failed novelist Olivia, sparks fly! One thing leads to another, as these two writers both discover what they really want — but in the morning….things are not quite what they seemed to be the night before. Soon it becomes clear that this passionate weekend will change both of their lives.

Laura Eason’s Sex With Strangers, directed by Stephen Nachamie is running at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, NY through October 15th.

Jenny Strassburg, who stars as Olivia, returns to CapRep for the first time since 2013, when she played Vanda in Venus in Fur.