Shakespeare & Company Adds Benefit Performance 10/5

Shakespeare & Company is adding a special benefit performance to its God of Carnage run on October 5th. Proceeds will help those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and will be donated to the One America Appeal.

Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is running through October 8th in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning play, directed by Regge Life, is about two sets of parents that meet to address their son’s recent playground fight. Tensions rise and liquor flows, leading to unexpected twists and turns the entire performance.  

