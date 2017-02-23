Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Fist Fight, I Am Not Your Negro

Upcoming:

· John Doe - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, 2/23 Thu, 8 PM

· Cartoon Madness (Classic Looney Tunes & Merrie Melodies, salute to Daffy Duck) - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Thu-Fri 2/23-24 3 PM; Sat 2/25, 7 PM

· Young the Giant - Palace Theatre, Albany, Thu 2/23, 8 PM

· Sunrise - Madison Theater, Albany, Thu 2/23-Sun 2/26, various times

· Lordi - Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, Fri 2/24, 8 PM

· KT Tunstall - The Egg, Albany, Fri 2/24, 8 PM

· The Bridge Jazz Festival - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Fri 2/24, 7:30 PM (The Dirty Dozen Brass Band) - Massry Center for the Arts, Albany, Sat 2/25, 7:30 PM (Maceo Parker, Cyrille Aimee)

· Moody McCarthy, Dennis Rooney - The Van Dyck Lounge, Schenectady, 2/25 Sat, 7 PM

· Hagen Quartet - Union College Concert Series, Schenectady, Sun 2/26, 3 PM (Beethoven, Bartok, Dvorak)

· ZZ Top - Proctors, Schenectady, Sun 2/26, 8 PM

New movies: Get Out, The Red Turtle, The Salesman, Rock Dog, Collide