Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

By 1 hour ago
Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Passengers

Upcoming:

·         Cliff Brucker and Full Circle featuring Leo Russo - The Van Dyck, Schenectady, 12/22, Thu, 7 PM

·         North By Northwest, Dial “M” for Murder - Time + Space Limited, Hudson, 12/22-23, Thu-Fri, 6 PM (North), 8:15 PM (Dial)

·         Richie Redding - Funny Bone Comedy Club, Albany, 12/22, Thu at 7:30 PM; 12/23, Fri at 10 PM

·         Frosty the Snowman & Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - Madison Theater, Albany, 12/22-24, Thu-Sat, various times

·         Spontaneous Broadway - MOPCO (Mop and Bucket Company), Schenectady, 12/23, 8 PM

·         It’s a Wonderful Life - Palace Theatre, Albany, 12/23, Fri, 7 PM

·         Racquette River Rounders’ Annual Boxing Day Concert - Caffe Lena at the Parting Glass Pub, Saratoga Springs, 12/26, Mon, 7 PM

·         The Jungle Book - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington, 12/27, Tue, 4 PM

New movies: Lion, La La Land, Fences, Why Him?

