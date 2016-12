Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Office Christmas Party

Upcoming:

Cherish the Ladies - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy, Thu 12/15, 7:30 PM

Gremlins - Madison Theatre, Albany, Thu-Sun 12/15-18, various times

Found Footage Festival - It Came From Schenectady, Proctors, Fri 12/16, 7:30 PM

The Figgs Christmas Show - The Low Beat, Albany, Fri 12/16, 8 PM

Lapalux - EMPAC Studio 1, Troy, Fri 12/16, 8 PM

truTV Impractical Jokers - The Tenderloins - Palace Theatre, Albany, Fri 12/16, 6:30 and 9:30 PM

It’s a Wonderful Life - Capitol Theatre, Rome, Fri 12/16, 7 PM; Sat 12/17, 2:30 and 7 PM

Albany Berkshire Ballet’s The Nutcracker - The Egg, Albany, Sat 12/17, 1:30 and 5:30 PM

Christmas, Sinatra Style with the Joey Thomas Big Band - Proctors, Schenectady, Sat 12/17, 7:30 PM

Boston Camerata - Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sun 12/18, 3 PM

Miracle On 34th Street - Cohoes Music Hall, Cohoes, Tue 12/20, 7 PM

New Movies: Rogue One, Collateral Beauty, and Jackie (opens Tuesday 12/20)