Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: Hidden Figures, Jackie

·         Rock Docs Film Series: This Is Spinal Tap - Madison Theater, Albany, Thu 1/12, 7 PM

·         Sean Rowe - The Hangar On the Hudson, Troy, Fri 1/13, 8 PM

·         The Lustre Kings Elvis Birthday Show - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Fri 1/13, 8 PM

·         Dial “M” for Murder - Curtain Call Theatre, Latham, opens Fri 1/13, 8 PM (through 2/11)

·         Bindlestiff Family Circus Cabin Fever Cabaret - Helsinki Hudson, Hudson, Fri 1/13, 9 PM

·         Hypno Hype with Assad Mecci - Proctors, Schenectady, Sat 1/14, 3:30 and 7:30 PM

·         Evan LeRoy Johnson & Mikael Eliasen: Schubert’s Die Schoen Mullerin - Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, Sun 1/15, 3 PM

·         Metropolis with live organ score by Avery Tunningley - Proctors, Schenectady, Mon 1/16, 7 PM

New movies: Elle, Patriots Day, Silence, Live by Night

