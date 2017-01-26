Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

Related Program: 
Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: John Cleese at Proctors, Elle, Patriots Day

Upcoming:

  • Radical Kingdoms opening reception - Mandeville Gallery, Union College, Schenectady, Thursday, 1/26, 5-6:30 PM
  • Now Ensemble + San Fermin - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Thursday, 1/26, 7:30 PM
  • Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company - Massry Center for the Arts, Albany, Friday, 1/27, 7:30 PM
  • Assisted Loving - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, previews open Friday, 1/27, 8 PM (through 2/19)
  • Gilbert Gottfried - The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs. Friday, 1/27, 7:30 and 9:30 PM
  • Charles Atlas’ Tesseract - EMPAC Theater, RPI, Troy, Friday-Saturday, 1/27-28, 8 PM
  • Rock and Roll High School - Madison Theater, Albany, Friday-Sunday, 1/27-29, various times
  • Captured Moments: 170 Years of Photography from the Albany Institute - Albany Institute of History & Art, Albany, opens Saturday, 1/28 (through 5/21)
  • Los Lobos - The Egg, Albany, Sunday, 1/29, 7:30 PM
  • Why Be Good? - Proctors, Schenectady, Monday 1/30, 3, 5 and 7 PM

New movies: Paterson, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Sleepless, A Dog’s Purpose

