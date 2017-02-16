Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

By 2 hours ago

Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: The LEGO Batman Movie, John Wick Chapter 2

  • National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine with Alexei Grynyuk - performing Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Shostakovich - Troy Chromatics Concerts/Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Thursday 2/16, 7:30 PM
  • Balé Folclórico da Bahia - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 2/16, 8 PM
  • Forbidden Planet - Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday-Sunday 2/16-19, various times
  • Cloudlands, opening reception - Albany International Airport Gallery, Colonie, Friday 2/17, 5:30-7:30 PM
  • Tim Meadows - The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Friday-Saturday 2/17-18, 10 PM
  • Inhabited Landscapes: Bougault’s Algeria - Tang Teaching Museum & Gallery, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 2/18 (thru 4/23)
  • Albany Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Karina Canellakis - performing Brahms, Beethoven, Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 2/18, 7:30 PM
  • Joziah Longo & Tink Lloyd of the Grand Slambovians - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 2/19, 7 PM
  • The Bad Plus - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/19, 7:30 PM
  • Family Fun Day: Disney’s Frozen - Palace Theatre, Albany, Tuesday 2/21, 1 PM

New movies: I Am Not Your Negro, Toni Erdmann, The Great Wall, Fist Fight, A Cure for Wellness

Tags: 
shawn stone
The Alt
movie
concert
theater
play
classical music
Jazz