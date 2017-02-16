Shawn Stone - The Alt Weekly

Shawn Stone, Digital Editor of The Alt joins us to talk about what he's seen lately and what cultural events are coming up this week in our region.

Seen: The LEGO Batman Movie, John Wick Chapter 2

National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine with Alexei Grynyuk - performing Prokofiev, Stravinsky, Shostakovich - Troy Chromatics Concerts/Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Thursday 2/16, 7:30 PM

Balé Folclórico da Bahia - Proctors, Schenectady, Thursday 2/16, 8 PM

Forbidden Planet - Madison Theater, Albany, Thursday-Sunday 2/16-19, various times

Cloudlands, opening reception - Albany International Airport Gallery, Colonie, Friday 2/17, 5:30-7:30 PM

Tim Meadows - The Comedy Works, Saratoga Springs, Friday-Saturday 2/17-18, 10 PM

Inhabited Landscapes: Bougault’s Algeria - Tang Teaching Museum & Gallery, Saratoga Springs, opens Saturday 2/18 (thru 4/23)

Albany Symphony Orchestra with guest conductor Karina Canellakis - performing Brahms, Beethoven, Pulitzer Prize-winner Jennifer Higdon - Palace Theatre, Albany, Saturday 2/18, 7:30 PM

Joziah Longo & Tink Lloyd of the Grand Slambovians - Caffe Lena, Saratoga Springs, Sunday 2/19, 7 PM

The Bad Plus - The Egg, Albany, Sunday 2/19, 7:30 PM

Family Fun Day: Disney’s Frozen - Palace Theatre, Albany, Tuesday 2/21, 1 PM

New movies: I Am Not Your Negro, Toni Erdmann, The Great Wall, Fist Fight, A Cure for Wellness