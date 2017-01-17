Sheriff Cocchi Orders Comprehensive Search Of Ludlow Jail

A western Massachusetts jail was put on lockdown and searched from top to bottom Tuesday at the direction of the new Hampden County Sheriff.

The search for illegal drugs and other contraband at the jail in Ludlow turned up nothing of concern, according to public information officer Stephen O’Neil.

He said newly installed Sheriff Nick Cocchi ordered the comprehensive search – the first of its kind at the jail in many years.

"This was intended to do a clean sweep as well as send a clear message," O'Neil said.

Over the course of about six hours Tuesday, more than a 1,000 inmates were escorted from their cells, which were then searched by dogs. Canine units from local police departments and other sheriff departments were used.