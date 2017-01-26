In Shift, Utility Plans To Repair Environmentally Significant Gas Leaks

A utility company in western Massachusetts has announced an unprecedented effort to repair hundreds of natural gas leaks that climate activists say cause environmental damage.

Columbia Gas Company president Steve Bryant said the utility will prioritize and then begin to repair the estimated 2,400 leaks in the 60 municipalities it serves including the cities of Springfield and Northampton.

" We will be undertaking this as rapidly as we can," Bryant announced Thursday.

The leaks, classified as “Grade 3” pose no danger to life and property, and have previously not been a priority for repair.

Climate activists praised the gas company’s new leak repair strategy and called for it to become a standard for the industry.

A study estimated the biggest Grade 3 leaks waste about $1,400 worth of gas a year.