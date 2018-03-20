Shooting At Maryland High School, Injuries Reported

There has been a shooting at a high school in St. Mary's County, Md., resulting in an unspecified number of injuries, according to the local sheriff's department.

Great Mills High School "is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," the St. Mary's County school district wrote in a tweet.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's office says that there are people injured. "I do not know the severity nor do I know what the injuries are or a number of injured," Cpl. Julie Yingling tells NPR.

She stated that the sheriff's office received a call of shots fired at the high school at approximately 7:58 a.m. "Our officers responded, our officers made entry into the building." Yingling said they were not yet able to release information about a potential suspect.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said their agents are on the scene assisting the sheriff's department.

The school district said students are being evacuated from the school and taken to another local high school, Leonardtown High School, and parents are being asked to come there rather than Great Mills.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

