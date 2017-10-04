Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Shug Avery Is Coming To Town: The Color Purple At Proctors

By 41 minutes ago

The 2015 revival of The Color Purple – the musical adapted from Alice Walker’s novel, with book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Broadway run ended in January of this year and the National Tour is now originating its multi-city run at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.

With a soul-raising score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, The Color Purple gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story. Tony Award winning Director, John Doyle, joins us now to tell us more.

Doyle’s Broadway credits include, in addition to The Color Purple, Sweeney Todd starring Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris, Company starring Raul Esparza, A Catered Affair starring Harvey Fierstein, and The Visit, starring Chita Rivera.

the color purple
musical theater
broadway
national tour
proctors
john doyle
tony award
african american

Isaiah Johnson In The Broadway Revival Of 'The Color Purple'

By Dec 9, 2015
Picture of Isaiah Johnson

  Alice Walker’s The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel and the Warner Bros. / Amblin Entertainment motion picture, the musical version of The Color Purple is adapted for the stage by Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Grammy award winners Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The John Doyle directed Broadway revival of The Color Purple opens tomorrow night after a month of previews and boasts a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo as Celie, Jennifer Hudson as Shug Avery, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and our guest, Isaiah Johnson as Mister.

Phone Rings Door Chimes In Comes Company At Barrington Stage

By Aug 10, 2017
Mara Davi, Nora Schell, Sarah LaDuke, Aaron Tveit, Julianne Boyd, Rebecca Kuznick, Dan Pardo


  Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA presents George Furth and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award winning 1970 musical Company from through September 2nd on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage.

 

In the play, consummate bachelor, Robert, interacts with - as the song says "those good and crazy people his married friends" as he and tries to commit, to find love, and figure out what "it's really about."

 

The Barrington Stage production of Company is directed by BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. She joined us at The Linda along with the show’s Music Director Dan Pardo and Bobby and his three girlfriends - April, Marta, and Kathy -- respectively played by Aaron Tveit, Mara Davi, Nora Schell, and Rebecca Kuznick.

Lonny Price Directs A Legendary Romance At Williamstown

By Aug 7, 2017
Sarah LaDuke and Lonny Price
Joe Donahue

The third Main Stage production of the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 2017 season is A Legendary Romance. Written by Timothy Prager and Geoff Morrow and starring Jeff McCarthy and Lora Lee Gayer, A Legendary Romance is directed by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Lonny Price.

Price played Charley in the ill-fated original production of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway -- an experience which he has lately translated into an acclaimed documentary film The Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (which is now available to stream on Netflix).

He’s an award winning director who helmed the recent Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close. Other directorial credits include Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring Audra McDonald -- which is running in London this summer -- and episodes of the television programs 2 Broke Girls and Desperate Housewives and the screen-via-stage favorites Great Performances and Live from Lincoln Center. He’s also a writer and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2001 for the book of A Class Act. As an actor he has a number of theatrical credits after Merrily and several films, including The Muppets Take Manhattan and Dirty Dancing.

Bandstand Cast Album Available Today: An Interview With Leading Man Corey Cott

By Jun 23, 2017
Corey Cott in Bandstand
Jeremy Daniel


  The Broadway musical Bandstand -- currently running at the Jacobs Theatre in New York City, brings the swing-fueled, against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski and his band of mismatched fellow vets brilliantly to the stage.

 

Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott and directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbeuler -- who won a Tony Award this month for his incredible choreography, Bandstand features music and lyrics by Richard Oberacker and book and lyrics by the Capital Region’s own Robert Taylor.

 

The original Broadcast cast recording is available today from Broadway Records.

 

We spoke with intensely talented leading man, Corey Cott, in New York a couple of months ago -- right after the show opened and while they were recording the album.  Cott’s previous Broadway roles include Jack in Disney’s Newsies and Gaston in the 2015 revival of Gigi.

 