Siena Coach Denies Allegations

Siena College men’s basketball coach Jimmy Patsos is denying allegations of verbally abusing a team manager.

At a Friday press conference carried by Spectrum News, Patsos, referring to his attorney Richard Walsh, also denied knowledge of any improper handling of per diem payments.

“I continue to fully cooperate with the college as this investigation continues. Other than today’s statement, I will continue to comply with their request that I not speak to others about it. This was supposed to have been quiet. I’ve complied completely – and Dick will handle that. In regards to the recent stories regarding the per diems, I have no knowledge about these reports.”

Patsos has coached at Siena since 2013.
 

