Site Of 1969 Woodstock Festival Nominated To Historic Registers

By Allison Dunne 44 minutes ago
The site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival is one 26 properties in New York nominated to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The three-day festival took place on 600 acres in Bethel, in Sullivan County. Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced three other Mid-Hudson sites — the DuBois Farmhouse in Poughkeepsie; Soldiers’ Memorial Fountain and Park in Poughkeepsie; and two houses in Clarkstown, in Rockland County; one of which, the Onderdonck House, is considered one of Rockland’s oldest sandstone dwellings. Nominations elsewhere in the state include the Niagara Power Project Historic District and Normanskill Farm and Lincoln Park, both in Albany. Listings on the registers can help property owners receive grants and rehabilitation tax credits.  

