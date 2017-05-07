Six Protesters Arrested At Massachusetts Pipeline Site

By 38 minutes ago
  • This is the logo of the Massachusetts State Police
    Facebook: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police say six protesters have been arrested for trespassing into restricted areas at a natural gas pipeline project.

Police say the protesters were arrested just before 1 p.m. Saturday in Sandisfield. Each person was charged with trespassing on state-owned property and disorderly conduct.

Eighteen protesters were arrested at Otis State Forest on Tuesday. They were among a group of more than 50 who were there to oppose an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. to widen its right of way through the forest.

Police said the demonstrators were arrested after refusing requests to move from the roads.

The federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding 4 miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Sandisfield
Pipine
Protests

Related Content

Berkshire Lawmakers, Activists Aim To Block Bill Paving Way For Pipeline

By Nov 10, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Lawmakers and activists from the Berkshires are heading to Boston today/Tuesday attempting to stop a bill that would allow a pipeline to cut through protected land in the small town of Sandisfield.

Berkshire Lawmakers And Environmental Advocates Balk At Bill To Allow Pipeline

By Jul 30, 2015
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the Connecticut Expansion Project would serve Yankee Gas. As of February 1, 2015, Yankee Gas and other Northeast Utilities-owned companies in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire were renamed Eversource. 

Environmental advocates and Berkshire lawmakers are raising concerns over legislation filed by an eastern Massachusetts lawmaker that would allow a pipeline project to run through protected land in the western part of the state.

Small Town Berkshire Arts Center Tells An Interesting Tale

By Oct 31, 2014
Facebook: Sandisfield Art Center

An out-of-towner and even a relatively aloof local can easily get lost in the windy roads of the Berkshires. And while thousands of people flock to the area for big name arts and cultural destinations, if you make a wrong turn on your way, you might just find a hidden gem.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Holding Pipeline Meetings

By Oct 29, 2014

A group of concerned landowners plan to voice their opposition to a proposed natural gas pipeline expansion in southwestern Massachusetts. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is holding public meetings on the project this week.

Sandisfield Group Opposing Gas Pipeline Expansion

By May 9, 2014
wikipedia.org

More than 100 people in Sandisfiled, Massachusetts, home to about 900, came out Thursday night to hear more about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the region.

Roberta Myers is one about 15 members of Sandisfield Taxpayers Opposing the Pipeline, or STOP. She recalls town residents being evacuated following a construction accident in 1981 when the last expansion was done. 