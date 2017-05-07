Six Protesters Arrested At Massachusetts Pipeline Site

Massachusetts State Police say six protesters have been arrested for trespassing into restricted areas at a natural gas pipeline project.

Police say the protesters were arrested just before 1 p.m. Saturday in Sandisfield. Each person was charged with trespassing on state-owned property and disorderly conduct.

Eighteen protesters were arrested at Otis State Forest on Tuesday. They were among a group of more than 50 who were there to oppose an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. to widen its right of way through the forest.

Police said the demonstrators were arrested after refusing requests to move from the roads.

The federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding 4 miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.

