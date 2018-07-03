Slain NY State Trooper Was A College Football Standout

A 29-year-old New York state trooper slain during a domestic call is being remembered as standout football player at his old college.

Trooper Nicholas Clark was shot and killed early Monday while responding to call about a suicidal and possibly armed man barricaded in his home near the Pennsylvania border.

Clark played college football 2008-2011 at Alfred University, where head coach Bob Rankl on Monday called him the toughest player he ever had the opportunity to coach.

As a linebacker, Clark was a two-time All-America honoree and earned honors from the school's conference. He held the school record for career tackles at 377 until 2017.

Clark tried out for the Buffalo Bills before becoming a state trooper.

Clark's mother is an accounting professor at Alfred University.

