The Smooth Hops And Bad Bounces From The Inside World Of The Acclaimed LA Dodgers General Manager

During his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ned Colletti had the highest winning percentage of any general manager in the National League.

In his new book, The Big Chair, he lets readers in on the real GM experience from his unique vantage point - sharing the inner workings of three of the top franchises in the sport, revealing the out-of-the-headlines machinations behind the trades, the hires and the deals; how the money really works; how the decision-making really works; how much power the players really have and why--the real brass tacks of some of the most pivotal decisions made in baseball history that led to great success along with heartbreak and failure on the field. 

Ned Colletti is the former General Manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he had a widely successful tenure from 2006-2014. Before the Dodgers, he served as assistant General Manager of the San Francisco Giants, after getting his start with the Chicago Cubs, his beloved home team. He currently appears as a baseball analyst on Spectrum SportsNet LA before and after most Dodgers games.

His new book is The Big Chair: The Smooth Hops and Bad Bounces from the Inside World of the Acclaimed Los Angeles Dodgers General Manager.

