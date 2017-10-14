Solar Array Coming To Pittsfield Off East Street

The zoning board of appeals in Pittsfield, Massachusetts has given a commercial solar array the green light.

BVD Solar plans to build a 1.9-megawatt solar array on outer East Street. It will be used to power public schools at a reduced rate.

The location is set for about 20 acres of a 73-acre parcel near residential Winesap Road.

The developer has said the solar array will be at least 100 feet away from homes, will be surrounded by an 8-foot fence, screened off and disguised by shrubbery.

The renewable energy project will require the clearing of more than 11 acres of vegetation.