Some NY First Day Hikes Are Cancelled, Modified

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • WAMC, Allison Dunne

Several First Day hikes in New York have been cancelled or changed because of bitter cold weather. The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is advising anyone who was planning to participate in one of the hikes January 1 to contact the park or site directly.

The First Day Hike at pedestrian bridge Walkway Over the Hudson at 2 p.m. has been changed because of the severe cold in the forecast.  Participants will be offered hot chocolate and a First Day Hike backpack (quantities limited) at the beginning of the hike at either of Walkway’s main entrance gates in Highland and Poughkeepsie. They’ll then proceed to the observation area. However, there will be no formal program of activities and the elevator will not be in service. If the event is cancelled, information will be at walkway.org.

Tags: 
First Day Hikes
hikes
Walkway Over the Hudson
cold weather

