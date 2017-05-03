Some People Hear Thunder At TheRep

Some People Hear Thunder is a powerful musical love story - an uplifting tale of a young reporter, his true love in America, and Armenians fighting for dignity and survival in the face of brutality. Set between 1914 and 1915, in New York and southern Turkey, in the midst of shocking historical events, Some People Hear Thunder comes to life through song, dance and beautiful storytelling.

The show is running at The Capital Repertory Theater in Albany, NY through May 21.

To tell us more we welcome Gerson Smoger and Kevin McGuire.

Gerson Smoger: (Book, Lyrics, Music): first became involved with the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide while working in Geneva with the United Nations Commission on Human Rights. He has maintained his interest in international human rights, now serving as Secretary of the Board of Physicians for Human Rights. Committed to social justice, he also serves on the boards of non-profits Public Citizen and Public Justice. He hopes that this play will help shed light on the often forgotten suffering of the Armenian people, as well as the horrors of genocides that have occurred all too frequently over the past century.

Kevin McGuire: (Director): has a wide-ranging experience directing plays and musicals throughout the country. He was the founding Artistic Director of the award-winning Theatre Company at Hubbard Hall, where he acted and directed in over 50 productions. He also served as Artistic Director for Proctors' Theatre in Schenectady, where he curated and developed ten New Works/New Plays. Most recently he directed Hamlet at the Capital Rep in 2015, as well as the original production of "Some People Hear Thunder" in San Francisco the same year. Kevin trained at The Juilliard School and Circle in the Square Theatre School. He was born in Cambridge, New York and raised in Hoosick Falls.