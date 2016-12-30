Related Program: 
A Song As A Call To Action: Bob Boilen's Your Song Changed My Life

  From the beloved host and creator of NPR’s All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk Concerts comes an essential oral history of modern music, told in the voices of iconic and up-and-coming musicians, including Dave Grohl, Jimmy Page, Michael Stipe, Carrie Brownstein, Smokey Robinson, and Jeff Tweedy, among others—published in association with NPR Music.

Is there a unforgettable song that changed your life?

NPR’s renowned music authority Bob Boilen posed this question to some of today’s best-loved musical legends and rising stars.

Marco Benevento At BSP Kingston On 4/15

By Apr 12, 2016
Marco Benvento

  In all likelihood, you know the music of Marco Benevento, even if you don't know his name. He's played with everyone from members of Phish and Tortoise to Brad Mehldau.

Benevento's new solo album is called The Story of Fred Short, named for the Native American man who once lived on his land in Upstate New York.

The album is the follow-up to 2014’s Swift, which found Marco singing for the first time and honing his psych rock and late night dance party sensibilities. The Story of Fred Short is a continuation of this exploration.

Marco recorded and self-produced the album at his Woodstock studio (also named Fred Short.) He joins us this morning to talk about the new album as well as about his gig at BSP Lounge in April 15th.

Your New Best Friends: Jeff And Spencer Tweedy At Solid Sound

By Jun 25, 2015

  Established in 2010, the Solid Sound Festival kicks off at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA tomorrow evening. The art and music festival is curated by Chicago-based rock band, Wilco, and even now they are in the area rehearsing while countless excellent people put the finishing touches on what is sure to be an amazing weekend of eclectic music, eye-popping art, world-class comedy, food, friends, and fun.

Wilco will play a special acoustic set on Friday night, a plugged-in set on Saturday night, and then Jeff Tweedy’s still-pretty-new band, Tweedy, will play a concert with friends to wrap up the festival on Sunday.

Jeff and his son - and skilled drummer - Spencer formed Tweedy last year and released an album, Sukierae, in September. Spencer has also played drums on albums produced by Jeff over the last few years including Mavis Staples’ One True Vine.

I sat down with them in North Adams yesterday to talk with Jeff and Spencer and was struck by their congenial and respectful their relationship is -- and thrilled to also note good-natured ribbing. To borrow a Wilco title - they have The Whole Love - it’s contagious and it’s cool. Just like Solid Sound.

Josh Ritter Trying Out New Songs And Such At MASS MoCA 11/22

By Nov 21, 2014

    Singer-songwriter, touring musician, and novelist Josh Ritter joins us this morning at The Linda.

Josh tours nationally and internationally often with The Royal City Band, sometimes in a trio, and some other times - solo.

Tomorrow night at MASS MoCA in North Adam, MA, Josh will play solo acoustic, trying out new material -- warming it up and feeling it out for an as-yet unnamed forthcoming album.

2013 Solid Sound Festival - Lucius

By & Jun 21, 2013

  Our time as an official presence here at Solid Sound is nearly at an end. But before we go - we’re going to really get you revved up for the festivities by letting you get to know Lucius.

They are a fabulous band with a catchy indie-pop sound and we are very excited that they are joining us this morning.

The members of the band are Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Danny Molad and Peter Lalish, and Andrew Burri and they join us to talk and to perform live.