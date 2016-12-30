A Song As A Call To Action: Bob Boilen's Your Song Changed My Life

In all likelihood, you know the music of Marco Benevento, even if you don't know his name. He's played with everyone from members of Phish and Tortoise to Brad Mehldau.

Benevento's new solo album is called The Story of Fred Short, named for the Native American man who once lived on his land in Upstate New York.

The album is the follow-up to 2014’s Swift, which found Marco singing for the first time and honing his psych rock and late night dance party sensibilities. The Story of Fred Short is a continuation of this exploration.

Marco recorded and self-produced the album at his Woodstock studio (also named Fred Short.) He joins us this morning to talk about the new album as well as about his gig at BSP Lounge in April 15th.