South Burlington Officials Consider Plans For Airport Hotel

Officials in South Burlington are reviewing plans for a hotel at Burlington International Airport.

Developers presented a proposal to the South Burlington Development Review Board which includes a five-story hotel at the airport's main entrance.

The Burlington Free Press reports Alpha Inn Management is partnering with DEW Properties on the project. Alpha Inn owner Adam Dubroff says the hotel would hire about 30 people.

The hotel will include a restaurant, bar and gym.

There were no objections to the project. Board chairman Bill Miller says officials will discuss traffic flow and pedestrian access proposals at future hearings.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.