Southern Berkshire Towns Call On AG To Intervene Charter Spectrum Dispute

A municipal cable advisory committee in southern Berkshire County is asking the Massachusetts Attorney General to intervene in an ongoing dispute with Charter Spectrum.

The Five Town Cable Advisory Committee wants state Attorney General Maura Healey to intervene in a dispute the municipalities are having with Charter Spectrum about a new $6.99 monthly converter box fee. They say the fee may violate Charter’s contract with the communities. The towns of Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, Great Barrington and Sheffield say it’s an unnecessary financial burden on subscribers.

Parent company Charter Communications contends the converter boxes are necessary for an encrypted digital service now required by federal regulators.

Spectrum’s converter box and increased cable fee go into effect February 1st.