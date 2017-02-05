SPAC Announces 2017 Classical Season

Related Program: 
  • SPAC President Elizabeth Sobol discusses details of the 2017 season at a media event in Saratoga Springs.
Saratoga Performing Arts Center has just announced the lineup for its summer season. The Philadelphia Orchestra, New York City Ballet, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center are all returning for their summer residencies this year.

This summer will also mark the first under the leadership of SPAC president Elizabeth Sobol, who took over when Marcia White retired. WAMC's Lucas Willard caught up with Sobol to ask about the upcoming season and how she is settling into the Spa City. 

For more details visit: http://www.spac.org/2017-spac-classical-season

