This August, Saratoga Performing Arts Center is debuting a new series during its classical season. "SPAC on Stage" will invite guests to surround artists on the main stage for a more intimate performance.

The idea came from new SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol, who spoke with WAMC's Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard.

For more information on this summer's "SPAC on Stage" series visit SPAC.org.