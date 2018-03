On October 28th and 30th, Pakistan’s Sachal Ensemble will come to Proctors and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center as part of their first United States tour.

The Sachal Jazz Ensemble was created by Izzat Majeed, a Pakistani investor and hedge fund manager turned philanthropist and music producer. Majeed had been deeply influenced by American Jazz. The Sachal Ensemble, based in the city of Lahore, caught a break when a video of them performing a version of Brubeck’s ‘Take Five’ went viral and caught the attention of trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis. This resulted in a collaboration with Marsalis at Lincoln Center.

Their journey from Lahore to Lincoln Center was documented in the film Song of Lahore, which was created by Academy Award® winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy & Andy Schocken. It shows traditional musicians trying to survive under the oppression and brutality of modern day Pakistan.

The film Song of Lahore will be screened at Proctors on Tuesday, October 24 and Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, October 29.

Joining us today is Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and the President and CEO of Saratoga Performing Arts Center Elizabeth Sobol.