Speakers Announced For Funeral Service Honoring Congresswoman Louise Slaughter

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Georgia Congressman John Lewis will be among the speakers at the funeral of New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

Slaughter's office announced Wednesday that the dignitaries will join family and friends in speaking at Friday's public service at Kodak Hall in Rochester's Eastman Theatre.

The 88-year-old Democrat died Friday at a Washington hospital after falling at her home the previous week.

Slaughter represented parts of western New York for 31 years and was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee. She was her party's top member on the panel when she died.

© 2018 AP

The Slaughter family will be receiving members of the community during calling hours on Wednesday, March 21st from 2pm-7pm ET and Thursday, March 22nd from 4pm-8pm ET at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services (3325 Winton Road South, Rochester, NY 14623). Press will not be allowed to enter the funeral home but can be positioned outside the facility as appropriate. For directions or to submit an email message of condolence, please visit http://millerfuneralandcremationservices.com/.

The funeral service celebrating the life of the congresswoman will be held on Friday, March 23rd beginning at 11am ET at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre (the corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, Rochester, NY, 14604). The public should enter the theatre on East Main Street. The service will be open to the public as seating allows. For information on parking, click here. Street closures will be similar to those during the Jazz Festival. Closures include; East Main between Chestnut Street and Scio Street. Swan Street and Gibbs Street will be closed starting late Thursday evening. Main will be closed by 7:00am Friday morning.