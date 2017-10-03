Special Event: Local Legends And Lore With Listen With The Lights On Podcast

ALBANY, NY (10/03/2017) (readMedia)-- WAMC's hit original podcast, Listen With The Lights On, is hosting an hour-long live podcast event at the Olde English Pub in Albany, New York, on Wednesday October 11th at 6 PM. Join the hosts of the show, Jessica Bloustein Marshall and Patrick Garrett, along with Maeve McEneny and Paul Nooney, creators of the Original Albany Ghost Tour, to talk local legend and lore. The Olde English Pub is located in the Quakenbush building on Broadway. It is listed among one of the oldest buildings left standing in Albany, and is home to numerous legends of its own. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own scary stories, legends, and lore to share. Seating will be first come first served as space is limited.

