Special Legislative Session Scrapped

Plans for an end-of-year special legislative session in New York appear to have been scrapped. The Albany Times Union reports Republican Senate Majority leader John Flanagan said there wasn’t enough on the table to bring lawmakers back.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo had pushed for a special session to address ethics reform coupled with prospects for a legislative pay raise. Among other high-profile bills that could have been considered was a plan to bring ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to upstate New York.