Special Legislative Session Scrapped

By 4 hours ago

Plans for an end-of-year special legislative session in New York appear to have been scrapped. The Albany Times Union reports Republican Senate Majority leader John Flanagan said there wasn’t enough on the table to bring lawmakers back.

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo had pushed for a special session to address ethics reform coupled with prospects for a legislative pay raise. Among other high-profile bills that could have been considered was a plan to bring ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to upstate New York.

New York State Legislature

Related Content

Gov. Cuomo's Reform Proposal Gets Blowback From AG

By Dec 22, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

An ethics reform proposal quietly circulated between Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York legislative leaders for a possible special session that could also include a pay raise is getting blasted by the State’s Attorney General as possibly unconstitutional.

Homeless Advocates Say Gov. Cuomo, NY Legislature Can Free Up Money Now

By Dec 21, 2016
Peter Cook, executive director of the New York State Council of Churches, asks for funding to be freed up, as supporters hold a vigil outside the New York state Senate chamber.
Karen DeWitt

Advocates for the homeless say the Governor and legislature don’t need to call a special session in order to free up more money to help create more housing for those in need. They say political leaders could simply sign an already printed memorandum of understanding, and start helping people now.

Kevin O’Connor, director of Joseph’s House in Troy, New York, read the names of homeless clients who have passed away in the past year, who he says died too young.

Talks Over Special NY Legislative Session Blow Up

By Dec 16, 2016
New York State Capitol

Discussion over a December special session has turned to finger pointing, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senate Republicans blame each other over lack of progress.