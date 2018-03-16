Spectrum Reps To Attend Public Meeting In Pittsfield

Representatives from cable giant Spectrum are scheduled to be in Pittsfield Monday for a public meeting on a recent programming change.

Citing a recent change that moved local public access stations far from popular cable channels in the lineup, as well as technological upgrades that have left some subscribers in the lurch – Pittsfield is insisting Spectrum deliver an annual report to the city council.

“We need to hold their feet to the fire. We owe it to the subscribers of Spectrum. They pay good money for the service to Spectrum, so I would like them to still come here and explain to us why they need to do this,” said Pittsfield City Councilor Kevin Morandi.

The city is holding a meeting with Spectrum representatives at the Berkshire Athenaeum on March 19th at 6 p.m.