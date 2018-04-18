Sportsmen's Clubs And Gun Dealers Sue Over New Gun Restrictions

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, several gun dealers and a state rifle and pistol association have filed a lawsuit over Vermont's new gun law that bans high-capacity magazines.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday and challenges the state's limit on gun magazines to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns. MyNBC5.com reports that the lawsuit seeks a declaration the law violates the state constitution.

Federation president Chris Bradley says high-capacity magazines are often used for competitive sports shooting. He says he's confident the court will strike down the ban.

In a statement Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said “Our office expected this lawsuit. We are prepared and will vigorously defend Vermont law."

Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed a number of gun restrictions into law April 11.

