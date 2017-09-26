SportsReport: Aaron Judge Sets Rookie Home Run Record

MLB-SCHEDULE

Aaron Judge set a major league rookie record for home runs while the New York Yankees prevented the Boston Red Sox from moving closer to their second straight AL East title.

Judge slammed his 49th and 50th homers while collecting three RBIs in the New York Yankees' 11-3 pounding of Kansas City. He hit a two-run shot in the third before his seventh-inning blast topped the rookie mark of 49 home runs set by Oakland's Mark McGwire in 1987.

Judge is the fifth Yankee to homer at least 50 times in a season, joining Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Alex Rodriguez.

CC Sabathia had a shutout until Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back homers in the seventh to chase the left-hander. The Yankee bullpen followed with three hitless innings of relief.

Gary Sanchez hit his 33rd homer and Greg Bird added a solo shot as the Yankees moved closer to clinching at least home-field advantage for the AL wild-card game. New York needs one more win or a Minnesota loss to ensure a playoff game in the Bronx next week.

The Yankees' Todd Frazier says the condition of the young girl injured by his foul ball last week has improved and she could be leaving a hospital soon. The girl was hurt by a 105 mph drive off his bat into Yankee Stadium's lower deck behind third base last Wednesday. Frazier has been in touch with the girl's father and plans to meet with the family. Several teams have announced in the last week that they will expand protective netting for next season.

Meanwhile, Boston's division lead is down to four games after Teoscar Hernandez and Josh Donaldson hit consecutive two-run doubles to put the Blue Jays ahead 5-2 in the second inning of a 6-4 victory at Fenway Park. Winning pitcher Brian Anderson allowed three runs over five innings after entering the night with a 7.15 ERA this season.

Mookie Betts drove in two runs and rookie Andrew Benintendi smacked his 20th home run, but the Red Sox saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez was removed from a game against Toronto after he aggravated a right knee injury that caused him to miss the previous 13 games. Nunez, who sparked Boston's lineup after he was acquired in a trade with San Francisco in late July, doubled in his first at-bat of the game and scored a run.

Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics has become the first major league baseball player to kneel during the national anthem.

Maxwell dropped to a knee just outside Oakland's dugout on Saturday, adopting a protest started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police treatment of blacks. Maxwell's teammates stood in a line next to him. Teammate Mark Canha, who is white, put his right hand on one of Maxwell's shoulders.

The Athletics released a statement on Twitter shortly after the anthem, saying they "respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."

Maxwell's protest comes after President Donald Trump denounced protests by NFL players and rescinded a White House invitation for NBA champion Stephen Curry in a two-day rant that targeted top professional athletes.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Cubs' magic number to clinch the NL Central is just one after Addison Russell laced a three-run double in the first inning of a 10-2 drubbing of the Cardinals. Russell also delivered nachos to a fan down the third-base line a few innings after diving into the stands and spilling the fan's original plate of chips. Javier Baez belted a three-run homer in support of Jon Lester, who gave up a run and five hits over six innings of the Cubs' 11th win in 13 games.

— Miguel Rojas drove in four runs with a pair of doubles to lead the Marlins past the Rockies, 5-4. Rojas lined a three-run double in the fourth, two innings before his second two-bagger gave Miami a 5-1 advantage. Jonathan Lucroy homered for the Rockies, who are just 1 ½ games ahead of Milwaukee and 2 ½ in front of St. Louis for the second NL wild card.

— The Dodgers have their first 100-win season since 1974 following a 9-3 laugher against the Padres. Logan Forsythe was 3-for-3 with a solo homer and a three-run double that put Los Angeles ahead for good. Austin Barnes added a three-run blast and Yu Darvish struck out nine while holding San Diego to a run and two hits over seven innings.

— The Nationals have a team-record 50 road wins following a 3-1 decision over the Phillies. Michael A. Taylor's two-run shot in the second inning put the Nationals ahead to stay. A.J. Cole worked 5 2/3 innings and scattered six hits, including Odubel Herrera's fourth-inning blast.

— The Astros were 11-2 winners at Texas as Marwin Gonzalez went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs. Gonzalez singled twice and scored twice in an eight-run fourth inning, including a two-run single that chased starter Andrew Cashner. Collin McHugh threw five innings and improved to 15-0 with a 2.94 ERA in 19 starts in September or October during his four seasons with Houston.

— Nick Hundley's three-run homer and four RBIs highlighted the Giants' 9-2 pounding of the Diamondbacks. Johnny Cueto was reached for just two runs over six innings as Arizona rested most of its regulars a day after clinching the top NL wild card.

— The Angels lost for the seventh time in eight games to drop five games behind the Twins for the final AL wild-card berth. James Shields held Los Angeles to a pair of runs and four hits over seven innings of the White Sox's 4-2 victory. The Angels lost despite Mike Trout, who became the fifth player in big league history with four 30-homer campaigns before their age-26 season.

— Felix Hernandez was sharp in the Mariners' 7-1 drubbing of Oakland, yielding a run and two hits over six innings. Hernandez was working on a one-hit shutout until Marcus Semien homered with two out in the sixth. Mitch Haniger homered twice, Mike Zunino cracked a three-run shot and Yonder Alonso had a solo blast for Seattle.

— The Braves took the opener of their doubleheader with the Mets as Lucas Sims allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings to lead a 9-2 romp at Citi Field. Ozzie Albies put Atlanta ahead with a fourth-inning homer and Tyler Flowers added a two-run shot.

— The Mets won the nightcap as Travis d'Arnaud cracked a two-run homer and Seth Lugo tossed two-hit ball over six shutout innings of a 3-2 win over the Braves. Brandon Nimmo had three hits in New York's second win in nine games.

NFL-COWBOYS/CARDINALS

The Dallas Cowboys were able to shake off their dreadful 42-17 loss at Denver by pulling away in the fourth quarter at Arizona.

Dak Prescott hit Brice Butler for a 37-yard touchdown with 11:52 remaining to break a 14-all tie in the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Cardinals. Prescott also had a 10-yard touchdown run and was 13 of 18 passing for 183 yards and two scores for the 2-1 Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliott was shadowed by the Cardinals all night but still managed 80 yards on 22 attempts, including a 30-yard burst on one play. He also ran for an eight-yard TD, which matched his total rushing yards on nine carries against the Broncos on Sept. 17.

DeMarcus Lawrence provided three of the Cowboys' six sacks of Carson Palmer, who was 29 of 48 for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 149 yards. He moved ahead of Marvin Harrison for eighth in career receiving yards.

Before the game the Cowboys kneeled at midfield with owner Jerry Jones in a show of unity that followed widespread protests across the NFL of critical comments by President Donald Trump over the weekend.

After kneeling, they stood and walked to the sideline for the national anthem.

TRUMP-NFL

President Donald Trump isn't backing down from his criticism of the NFL, and he's receiving plenty of backlash within the sports world.

Trump says his condemnation of football players who kneel during the national anthem "has nothing to do with race," adding on Twitter that the issue is "about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

The president tweeted that many people "booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!"

He also points with pride to NASCAR supporters, writing, "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag - they said it loud and clear!"

About football 200 players decided to stand, kneel or raise their fists during the national anthem at NFL games on Sunday in response to Trump's calls for players to be fired.

Trump's stance is prompting many responses from the NFL, the NBA, Major League Baseball and the NHL:

— NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart fired back at Trump for attacking players who kneel during the national anthem, saying the protests against racial inequality and police brutality are "real locker room talk." Lockhart added: "We don't seek to get into political debates or relish being in the middle of it, but extraordinary statements from our clubs and owners demonstrate just how deeply we believe in our players and in our game."

— Tom Brady called Trump's comments "just divisive." The New England Patriots quarterback tells Boston's WEEI-FM that he "certainly" disagrees with Trump's comment that NFL owners should fire any player who refuses to stand for the anthem.

— NBA-All-Star LeBron James isn't taking back calling Trump "a bum." The Cleveland Cavaliers forward referred to Trump as "U bum" in a tweet on Saturday after the president pulled back an invitation to the Golden State Warriors to visit the White House. James said at a free-wheeling news conference on Monday that Trump doesn't understand how many kids are looking up to the president of the United States for guidance, leadership and words of encouragement. James said, "That's what makes me more sick than anything."

— Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says it's "unfortunate" that Trump "has made our national anthem a divisive issue."

— MLB union head Tony Clark is endorsing athletes' right to protest during the national anthem. Clark says, "We will always respect and support all of our players' constitutional rights and freedom of expression."

— NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says he respects players' views on political and social issues and "people are going to have to decide what makes them comfortable."

— Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler tweeted Saturday about the First Amendment, writing: "these are literally the principles the US was founded on. Come on, Mr. President."

COLTS-LUCK

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has ruled out Andrew Luck for Sunday's game at Seattle, although he said there's a chance his quarterback will return to practice Wednesday.

Luck hasn't participated in any practices since undergoing offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

The Colts are off to a 1-2 start, earning a 31-28 win against Cleveland Sunday after blowing most of a 28-7 lead.

EAGLES INJURIES

The Philadelphia Eagles will spend the rest of the season without running back Darren Sproles after he tore an ACL and broke his right forearm on the same play in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Sproles was hit by safety Darian Thompson after planting his foot awkwardly during a run in the first half.

He ran for 61 yards on 15 carries and had seven receptions for 73 yards this season to help the Eagles open 2-1.

NBA-KNICKS/THUNDER TRADE

The New York Knicks held their media day and confirmed a major roster shakeup.

The Knicks have formally announced a deal that sends 10-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick.

Anthony spent 6 ½ seasons with the Knicks, averaging 24.7 points and seven rebounds in 412 games.

The Denver Nuggets made him the third player taken in the 2003 draft after he helped Syracuse win its first NCAA championship. He is fifth among active players with 24,156 points, fifth in field goals and fourth in free throws.

FLORIDA-SUSPENSIONS

Florida standout receiver Antonio Callaway is facing two third-degree felony charges and potentially the end of his college football career.

University police say Callaway used a stolen credit card to add almost $2,000 to his campus bookstore prepaid account and then used the money to purchase a high-end computer and fancy headphones. Alachua County court records show that sworn complaints were filed Monday against Callaway and eight teammates, each of whom was suspended indefinitely in August.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.