SportsReport: Aaron Judge Wins Home Run Derby

MLB: Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final. Hitting second each time, Judge knocked out Miami's Justin Bour 23-22 in the first round and beat Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger 13-12 in the second. Judge is the fourth Yankee to win the Derby after Tino Martinez in 1997, Jason Giambi in 2002 and Robinson Cano in 2011.

Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton was knocked out in the opening round by Yankees slugger Gary Sanchez, 17-16. Stanton said he got about 2 ½ hours' sleep following the Marlins' game at San Francisco on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox hurler Chris Sale and Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer will be the starting pitchers for Tuesday's All-Star game.

Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams when he takes the mound for the American League. He has fanned a major league-high 178 and is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA in his first year with the Bosox. Scherzer started the 2013 midsummer classic for the AL while with Detroit before moving to the NL in 2015. He leads the majors with a 2.10 ERA and is 10-5 with 173 strikeouts for the Nationals.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says three groups are prepared to meet Jeffrey Loria's asking price for the Miami Marlins. One investment group includes former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney, son of former Massachusetts Gov. and Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney. The second is led by former Yankees shortstop and 14-time All-Star Derek Jeter. The third group is fronted by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas. Manfred says all three groups are doing the financing and legal work needed before reaching an agreement to buy the team. Loria will then choose a winner in the competition. Meanwhile, Manfred says Major League Baseball will continue to delay any plans for expansion until after the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays get new ballparks. Manfred mentioned Montreal, Charlotte and Mexico as potential expansion possibilities. Montreal lost the Expos to Washington after the 2004 season.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings during a rehab appearance with the Tennessee Smokies of the Double-A Southern League. Hendricks has been on the disabled list since June 5 with tendinitis in his right hand.

The White Sox have returned rookie outfielder Willy Garcia to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Garcia is hitting .259 with one home run and 10 RBIs over two stints with the White Sox this season.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON:

The seventh day of Wimbledon action is now referred to as Manic Monday, and with good reason. Today's matches included the ousting of the men's No. 4 seed and the women's top seed as players moved into the quarterfinals.

Two-time championship Rafael Nadal dropped his first two sets and fought off four match points in the fifth before absorbing a 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 loss to 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg. Nadal won every set in the French Open last month and did the same in the first three rounds at All England Club before stalling out against Muller.

Nadal fought off two match points while down 4-5 in the fifth set, and did it again while trailing 9-10 before Muller prevailed. The defeat extended Nadal's drought without a quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon to six years.

Muller had lost 22 consecutive matches against opponents ranked among the top five before knocking out Nadal. The 34-year-old Muller is trying to reach a Grand Slam for the second time in his career, and his first since the 2008 U.S. Open.

The 4 ½-hour match forced a one-day postponement to second-seeded Novak Djokovic's fourth-rounder against Adrian Mannarino.

First seed Andy Murray and third seed Roger Federer won their matches in straight sets to join Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals.

There also was a shocker on the women's side as top seed Angelique Kerber was dispatched by No. 14 Garbine Muguruza , 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. The outcome means either Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova will become the top-ranked women's player when the rankings come out next week. Tuesday's schedule will feature the women's quarterfinals and the Djokovic-Mannarino men's fourth-round match. Williams will take on Ostapenko at Centre Court before Konta faces Halep. Over on Court 1, Kuznetsova will meet Muguruza and Vandeweghe will battle Rybarikova.

NBA: The Sacramento Kings have announced the signing of veteran guard Vince Carter, who entered the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 1998.

The 40-year-old Carter played the last three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 8 points and 1.8 assists per game last season. He ranks 27th on the all-time list with 24,555 points, fifth with 2,049 3-pointers and 13th with 1,347 games played.

The Kings are Carter's seventh NBA team.

In other NBA news:

The Bulls say they have formally signed guard Justin Holiday, who spent this past season with the Knicks after averaging 6.5 points in 27 games for Chicago two years ago. The Associated Press reported last week that Holiday agreed to a two-year, $9 million package.

The Cavaliers have found another backup to Kyrie Irving by signing free agent guard Jose Calderon to a one-year contract. Calderon split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 2.1 assists in 41 games.

The Indiana Pacers have officially signed forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who had career highs of 13.7 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Nets and Wizards last season. The former first-round pick reportedly accepted a two-year, $21 million contract last week.

NFL: The Chiefs have promoted Brett Veach to general manager, a decade after he served as an assistant under current Kansas City head coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

Veach had been serving as the Chiefs' co-director of player personnel. He takes over for John Dorsey, who was let go after four years despite taking the once-downtrodden franchise from two wins prior to his arrival to an AFC West title last season.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington has been arrested in Ohio on a weapons charge. The Cincinnati native and former Ohio State standout is accused of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in Sharonville. A police report says officers were breaking up a crowd Sunday night when Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers." Washington was later released. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

NHL:

Dallas center Radek Faksa has signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract after scoring 12 goals and 33 points in 80 games for the Stars last season. The 23-year-old Faksa was drafted 13th overall by Dallas in the 2012 draft and has played 138 regular season and playoff games for the team the past two seasons.

The Wild have re-signed right wing Kurtis Gabriel and goalie Steve Michalek to one-year, two-way contracts. Both were restricted free agents after spending most of last season with Iowa of the AHL.

The Kings have hired Pierre Turgeon for his first job as an assistant coach. General manager Rob Blake says Turgeon will handle the offense for head coach John Stevens after the team scored just 199 goals last season, seventh worst in the league.

The Rangers have hired longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant to Alain Vigneault. The 57-year-old Ruff was a head coach for almost 19 seasons and ranks fourth among head coaches in regular-season games coached.

Copyright The Associated Press 2017. All Rights Reserved.