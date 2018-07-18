SportsReport: AL Wins Mid-Summer Classic Again

MLB

The American League crushed five home runs in outlasting the National League, 8-6 in 10 innings at Washington. It's the sixth straight win for the junior circuit, which now leads the all-time series, 44-43-2.

Astros teammates Alex Bregman and George Springer homered to open the 10th against Ross Stripling of the Dodgers, one inning after Reds utilityman Scooter Gennett tied it with a two-run blast. Indians outfielder Michael Brantley added a sacrifice fly to cap the AL's 10th-inning rally.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto provided the game's 10th and final home run to close the scoring. The previous record for home runs in an All-Star game was six.

The American League appeared to be in the driver's seat once Mariners shortstop Jean Segura belted a tiebreaking, three-run blast in the eighth. But outfielder Christian Yelich of the Brewers countered with a solo blast in the bottom half before Gennett went deep.

The game's first 12 runs were scored on homers. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Angels’ outfielder Mike Trout provided solo shots to put the AL ahead 2-0. The NL countered with solo shots by Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story.

The New York Yankees and The New York Mets return to the diamond Friday at 7:05 p.m. in the second subway series of the season.

The Boston Red Sox will travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers Friday at 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the MLB:

USA Today is reporting that the Orioles were expected to trade All-Star shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers on Wednesday, barring a last-minute snag. Machado says he hasn't heard anything from his agent and he refused to answer a hypothetical question about going to Los Angeles. Dodgers’ outfielder Matt Kemp says he's good friends with Machado but hasn't heard anything, although he added that the All-Star would bring excitement to LA. Machado is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. He's hitting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is outlining concerns in the way the sport has changed and says owners want a broad conversation with players about rules changes.

Manfred says concerns include the time between putting balls in play, the increased number of strikeouts, an increase in home runs, the far greater use of infield shifts, the lessened length of starting pitcher outings and the increase in the use of relief pitchers.

He maintains the changes are the result of "smart people who want to win more" in front offices and says MLB and the players must decide "at what point do we want to step in, OK, and manage that organic change."

WNBA

Elizabeth Cambage scored a WNBA single-game record 53 points to help the Dallas Wings beat the New York Liberty 104-87. Cambage reached 50 points on a 3-point play with 2:19 remaining. The 6-foot-8 Australian broke Riquna Williams' WNBA record of 51 points, set in 2013. Cambage had 10 rebounds and five blocks for her ninth double-double of the season.

HORSE RACING

Kentucky horse racing regulators have approved the sale of Ellis Park racetrack to a group that now has a minority ownership stake in the track. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, meeting Tuesday in Lexington, approved the sale of the western Kentucky track to the Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group.

The BloodHorse, a magazine that covers the thoroughbred industry, reports Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group already owns 30 percent of the track

NFL

The NFL has reinstated Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended for the entire 2017 season for multiple violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

The Cowboys have backed Gregory's attempt to return to the field, with several teammates writing letters of recommendation to the NFL as part of the process of him applying for reinstatement.

The league says Gregory can join the team at training camp in California next week and will be eligible for games as long as he continues to meet the terms of his reinstatement.

Also in the NFL:

The Rams have agreed to a five-year extension with wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was acquired from the Patriots earlier this year. Cooks will replace Sammy Watkins and provide a deep threat for quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams, who had the NFL's highest-scoring offense last season. The fifth-year pro has 280 receptions for 3,943 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 14.1 yards per catch.

The Cardinals have suspended general manager Steve Keim for five weeks and fined him $200,000 following his guilty plea Tuesday to extreme DUI following a Fourth of July arrest in a Phoenix suburb. A Chandler police report shows Keim had a blood-alcohol level of 0.19, more than twice the state's legal limit for drivers. It wasn't immediately clear when Keim would be sentenced or if he was facing a jail term.

NBA

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has received a contract extension following the franchise's repeat championship and third title in his four years on the bench. He had one year remaining on his original $25 million, five-year contract.

The 52-year-old Kerr owns a 265-63 record, guiding the Warriors to a record 73-win season in 2015-16 before a runner-up finish to the Cavaliers.

Checking out other NBA news:

The Grizzlies have acquired guard Garrett Temple from the Kings for guard Ben McLemore, center Deyonta Davis, a future second-round pick and cash considerations. The 32-year-old Temple scored a career-high 8.4 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from 3-point range this past season. McLemore spent his first four NBA seasons with the Kings before averaging 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 19.5 minutes with the Grizzlies last year.

The Pelicans have signed undrafted rookie Trevon Bluiett to a two-way contract after the rookie guard averaged 18.3 points in four NBA Summer League games. Bluiett will spend most of the season in the developmental G League, but can be called up periodically for a total of 45 days. He averaged 19.3 points a game last season and 15.9 points during his four years with Xavier.

NHL

The New York Rangers have agreed to a two-year contract with restricted free agent forward Jimmy Vesey. Vesey has 33 goals and 22 assists in 159 games in the past two seasons. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in collegiate hockey in 2015-16, when he played for Harvard.

The New York Rangers have added two assistants to work under coach David Quinn _ David Oliver and Greg Brown. Oliver spent the past 11 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, most recently as director of player development. Brown has been an associate head coach at Boston College for the last six seasons of his 14 years there.

The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms with forwards Blake Coleman and Stefan Noesen. Coleman agreed to a three-year contract that will pay him $1,800,000 per season. Noesen agreed to a one-year deal worth $1,725,000.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop "rampant sexual misconduct" by a now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior.

In the federal lawsuit filed Monday, four Ohio men listed as John Does say Richard Strauss sexually assaulted or harassed them in the late 1980s or 1990s. The wrestlers' lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.

An independent investigation about Strauss began after such allegations were raised earlier this year. Ohio State says the allegations involve men from 14 sports

Strauss worked for the university for two decades, retiring in 1998. He killed himself in 2005.

Also in College Athletics News:

College Football Hall of Famer Gabe Rivera has died at 57.

Rivera was known as Senor Sack while an All-America defensive lineman at Texas Tech. Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 1983 draft, Rivera had two sacks in six games before he was paralyzed in a car accident that year.

Texas Tech officials confirmed Rivera's death.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.