SportsReport: All-Star Lineups Announced

MLB

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is the leading vote-getter for the July 17 All-Star game and will head an American League squad that has dominated the game over the last 25 years.

Altuve claimed 4.8 million votes, one season after being named the AL MVP.

Mike Trout of the Angels, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Boston's Mookie Betts have been voted into the AL starting outfield.

Orioles shortstop Manny Machado, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez complete the AL infield. Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos also were voted into the AL lineup.

The National League starting outfield includes Bryce Harper of the Nationals, giving the host city their lone starter among non-pitchers. Harper is batting just .218 this season, but he has 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

Joining Harper in the starting outfield are Nick Markakis of the Braves and Matt Kemp of the Dodgers.

The Chicago Cubs will have two starters after catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez each won a close race at their position in fan balloting. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the NL starting lineup.

Last night in baseball:

The Boston Red Sox continue to own a two-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, although the Bombers have four games in hand.

Eduardo Nunez, Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs apiece and Andrew Benintendi had four hits as the Red Sox won their sixth in a row, 7-4 at Kansas City. The Bosox trailed 3-2 in the fifth until Moreland worked out a bases-loaded walk and Bogaerts added a sacrifice fly.

Moreland, Bogaerts and Nunez added RBI hits in the seventh to break the game open and help Rick Porcello improve to 11-3.

Boston is a major league-leading 33 games over .500 at 62-29. Boston Takes on the Rangers Monday at 7:10 p.m.

The Yankees kept pace by beating the Blue Jays, 2-1 on Brett Gardner's RBI single in the 10th inning. Kendrys Morales tied it for Toronto with a sixth-inning homer off Domingo German, who gave up just three other hits over six frames.

David Robertson worked the 10th to get the save while Aroldis Chapman sat out with a sore left knee.

New York heads to Baltimore for a double header against the Orioles Monday at 4:05 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the majors:

Dallas Keuchel yielded six hits and a run over seven innings as the Astros downed the White Sox, 2-1 to complete a four-game sweep. Jose Altuve hit a solo homer for the Astros, but the game was tied 1-1 when Marwin Gonzalez laid down a bunt that scored Yuli Gurriel in the seventh. Houston picked up its sixth consecutive victory and stayed 3 ½ games ahead of the second-place Mariners in the AL West.

Seattle avoided a three-game sweep as Ryon Healy's three-run homer and five RBIs led a 6-4 win over the Rockies. Healy hit a two-run double and put the Mariners ahead for good with his sixth-inning blast after entering the day in an 0-for-13 slump. Wade LeBlanc improved to 5-0 despite surrendering homers by Charlie Blackmon, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story over six innings.

The Athletics blanked the Indians, 6-0 as Brett Anderson limited the AL Central leaders to three hits over five-plus innings. Anderson made his first start since May 18 after a strained shoulder landed him on the disabled list. Stephen Piscotty belted a two-run homer and Jed Lowrie added a solo shot in Oakland's 10th win in 12 games.

Cleveland's division lead is down to 9 ½ games over Minnesota after Mitch Garver, Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier homered in the Twins' 10-1 romp over the Orioles. Escobar and Dozier went deep in an eight-run sixth that secured the Twins' four-game sweep. Jake Odorizzi worked six scoreless innings and has allowed just two earned runs in 17 innings over his last three starts.

The Brewers crushed the Braves, 10-3 as Jesus Aguilar homered twice and Hernan Perez launched a three-run blast. Aguilar's three-run shot in the eighth leaves him tied with Colorado's Nolan Arenado for the NL home run lead with 22. Junior Guerra was reached for just one run over six innings as Milwaukee won for the sixth time in seven games to maintain a 1 ½-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central.

The Cubs pulled out a 6-5 win over the Reds on David Bote's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th. Addison Russell drove in three runs and Javier Baez provided a pair of hits and two RBIs in Chicago's ninth comeback win of the season. Baez forced extra innings with a two-run single in the seventh before the Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games.

Philadelphia remains in a virtual first-place tie with Atlanta in the NL East after the Phillies dropped a 4-1 decision to the Pirates. Nick Kingham went six innings and delivered a two-run double for his first big league hit. Nick Williams homered for the Phils, who had won six in a row.

Wil Myers homered off catcher-turned-reliever Jeff Mathis in the 16th inning to send the Padres past the Diamondbacks, 4-3. Myers was 0-for-5 with two strikeouts before his solo shot allowed San Diego to avoid a three-game sweep. A.J. Pollock drove in two runs and Paul Goldschmidt had three of Arizona's 11 hits.

The Diamondbacks still lead the NL West by one game over Los Angeles after the Dodgers squandered an early 3-0 lead in a 4-3 loss to the Angels. Shohei Ohtani broke a 3-3 deadlock with a solo blast in the seventh, one inning after Albert Pujols tied it with a solo shot. The Angels rallied after Yasiel Puig a three-run shot in the second.

The Marlins finally beat the Nationals as J.T. Realmuto had a career-high five hits and drove in three runs to lead a 10-2 laugher at Washington. Martin Prado had four of Miami's season-high 22 hits and the Marlins' bullpen tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings of one-hit relief. The Nats had won 14 straight against the Marlins, the longest winning streak against any ballclub in team history.

Pablo Sandoval smacked a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning and was 3-for-5 with five RBIs as the Giants outscored the Cardinals, 13-8. Andrew McCutchen and Alen Hanson also had three of the Giants' 17 hits while Gorkys Hernandez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Madison Bumgarner picked up the win despite yielding four runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Nathan Eovaldi carried a perfect game into the seventh and C.J. Cron slammed a three-run homer as the Rays hammered the Mets, 9-0. Eovaldi retired his first 18 hitters before Brandon Nimmo singled, one of the Mets' two hits in their second straight shutout loss. Jake Bauers and Joey Wendle added solo shots for Tampa Bay. The Mets have a double header Monday against the Phillies at 4:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Austin Bibens-Dirkx tossed three-hit ball over 5 1/3 innings to lead the Rangers' 3-0 shutout of the Tigers. Jurickson Profar put Texas ahead with a solo shot in the first inning. Ronald Guzman added an RBI single to help the Rangers earn a four-game split.

Also in the majors:

For the first time in three years the Royals began a game without Alcides Escobar in the lineup. Escobar had started 421 consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors until manager Ned Yost kept him on the bench Sunday against Boston. The struggling shortstop is hitting .194 with 16 extra-base hits in 309 at-bats for a ballclub that currently owns the second-worst record in the majors.

In addition, Yost said Jason Hammel is being removed from the rotation after going 2-11 with a hefty 6.16 ERA this season. The Royals also placed Jakob Junis on the disabled list with back tightness and recalled pitcher Glenn Sparkman from Triple-A Omaha. Junis has dropped his last seven starts.

The Brewers have activated centerfielder Lorenzo Cain off the 10-day disabled list and placed outfielder Ryan Braun and catcher Manny Pina on the DL as part of eight roster moves. Cain has been out since June 24 after hitting .291 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in his first 72 games this season.

The Rangers have acquired right-handed pitchers Cory Gearrin and Jason Bahr, and outfielder Austin Jackson from the Giants for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The 32-year-old Gearrin has a 1-1 record with one save and a 4.20 ERA over 35 relief appearances this season, and Jackson is batting .242 with 13 RBIs in 59 games.

NBA

Zach LaVine is staying with the Chicago Bulls, after the team matched a four-year, $80 million offer sheet that he got from the Sacramento Kings.

LaVine was a restricted free agent, which meant the Bulls had right of first refusal.

LaVine has missed 91 of a possible 162 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He appeared in only 24 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 16.7 points on 38 percent shooting.

In other NBA news:

A person familiar with the negotiations says Brook Lopez has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Bucks. The 10-year NBA veteran averaged 13 points for the Lakers last season, about five points below his career average.

A person familiar with the terms says Zaza Pachulia is signing a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Pistons. The 34-year-old Pachulia just helped the Warriors win back-to-back NBA titles and owns a 6.9 career scoring average.

PGA

Kevin Na has broken a nearly seven-year winless drought on the PGA Tour by shooting a 6-under 64 for a five-stroke victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Na birdied six of his first 10 holes to open up a big lead over third-round co-leader Kelly Kraft. The 34-year-old Na cruised from there and finished at 19-under 261.

Na's only previous tour win came in Las Vegas in October 2011.

Kraft shot 70 and finished second at 14 under. Brandt Snedeker and Jason Kokrak tied for third at 13 under. Snedeker had a 64 and Kokrak shot 67.

Kraft, Snedeker, Kokrak and Austin Cook earned spots in the British Open in two weeks.

LPGA

Sei Young Kim became the first player in LPGA Tour history to go lower than 30 under in a tournament as she earned a nine-stroke victory at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

Kim ended up at minus-31 after closing the tournament with a 7-under 65. That broke by four shots to par the record Kim had shared with Annika Sorenstam.

TOUR DE FRANCE

World champion Peter Sagan won a sprint finish to claim the second stage of the Tour de France and the race's overall lead on Sunday.

The Slovakian rider for Bora-Hansgrohe edged Sonny Colbrelli at the finish line.

Sagan won the flat 113.4-mile leg from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to the department capital of La Roche-sur-Yon in just over four hours.

INDYCAR

Canadian James Hinchcliffe passed Josef Newgarden with just over 40 laps left to win the IndyCar race at the Iowa Speedway, his first victory of the season.

Hinchcliff picked up his first win since Long Beach in 2017 and his second win at Iowa, six weeks after failing to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Spencer Pigot was a career-best second, followed by Takuma Sato.

Newgarden dominated much of the race, leading 229 of the 300 laps before Hinchcliffe seized control.

SOCCER

The Wold Cup resumes Tuesday when France will take on Belguim at 2:00 p.m. ET.

