SportsReport American League Wins MLB All-Star Game

MLB: Seattle's Robinson Cano hit a leadoff home run in the 10th inning off Wade Davis of the Chicago Cubs, and the American League topped the National League 2-1 in the All-Star Game last night. It was the first extra-inning home run in an All-Star Game since Tony Perez hit one exactly 50 years ago — July 11, 1967. Perez threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches before yesterday game. The AL won the Midsummer Classic for the fifth straight time.

The American League jumped out on top in the fifth inning against Dodgers left Alex Wood as Boston outfielder Mookie Betts hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Twins infielder Miguel Sano to break the ice. The National League tied it on Yadier Molina's solo homer off Ervin Santana in the bottom of the sixth, a half-inning after the Cardinals catcher was inserted into the game.

Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel received the victory after stranding the potential winning run on third base in the ninth. Cleveland's Andrew Miller got the save, striking out Cody Bellinger to end it.

It's the fifth straight victory for the American League, and the 17th in the last 20 contests that didn't end in a tie. The outcome means the all-time series is tied for the first time since the NL beat the AL in 1964. Each league has won 43 times, with two ties.

The outcome no longer determines home-field advantage for the World Series, as it had since 2003. Instead, the American League winners get $20,000 apiece, while the losers get nothing.

Chris Carter has been released by the Yankees, just one season after leading the National League with 41 home runs. The 30-year-old first baseman batted only .201 with eight homers, 26 RBIs and a .284 on-base percentage in 208 plate appearances for New York this year. He signed a $3.5 million deal with the Yankees after Milwaukee declined to offer him a 2017 contract.

Derek Jeter's bid for the Miami Marlins now includes a new investor: Michael Jordan. The NBA Hall of Famer's commitment to Jeter's bidding group has been confirmed by Jordan's spokeswoman and comes a day after baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the former New York Yankees shortstop was among three investment groups seeking to buy the team. Manfred said the three groups are working on financial structuring, legal issues and due diligence in preparation for a purchase. Loria on Tuesday declined to say when he will sell the team, although Manfred said the Marlins are expected to make a decision soon.

Aaron Judge wasn't the only one to hit a big home run Monday night. The Home Run Derby that the New York Yankee slugger won was also a ratings bonanza for ESPN, attracting the largest audience in nearly a decade. The slugfest in Miami was seen by 8.69 million viewers on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the company's livesteams. That was up 55 percent from last year's 5.62 million, the most since 2008's 9.12 million and the second-most since 1999's 8.91 million.

TENNIS: Tuesday's Wimbledon schedule included a straight-sets win by Novak Djokovic and a pair of mild upsets in the women's quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Djokovic has reached the men's quarters with a 6-2, 7-6, 6-4 triumph over Adrian Mannarino. The start of the match had been postponed a day and became the first of this year's Wimbledon tournament to be played under a closed roof on Centre Court.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner also appeared to be bothered by a lingering right shoulder injury that flared up in the third set. Djokovic received a medical timeout and appeared to grimace in pain a couple of times as his shoulder was examined and stretched by a trainer.

Djokovic is back on the court Wednesday against 11th seed Tomas Berdych, who will have an extra day's rest.

On the women's side, second seed Simona Halep was knocked out in the quarters by No. 6 Johanna Konta, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4. Konta is the first British woman to reach the semifinals at All England Club since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Thursday's women's semifinals will include 87th-ranked Magdalena Rybarikova, who rolled to a 6-3, 6-3 decision over No. 24 seed CoCo Vandeweghe. Rybarikova is the lowest ranked Wimbledon semifinalist since 2008.

Tenth seed Venus Williams was a winner in her 100th career Wimbledon match. The 37-year-old Williams remains in line for her sixth singles title at All England Club following a 6-3, 7-5 dismantling of French Open champ Jelena Ostapaneko.

The other women's semifinalist is No. 14 Garbine Muguruza, who was a 6-3, 6-4 winner against seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova. Muguruza will face Rybarikova Thursday, and Williams will take on Konta.

Wednesday's men's quarters will have top-seeded Andy Murray against American and No. 24 seed Sam Querrey on Centre Court before third seed Roger Federer battles No. 6 Milos Raonic. The Djokovic-Berdych match will follow seventh-seed Marin Cilic on Court 1 against No. 16 Gilles Muller.

OLYMPICS: Los Angeles and Paris have been given the green light to host the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games. Now all they have to do is decide which city hosts first.

International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously Tuesday to seek a consensus three-way deal between the two bid cities and the committee's executive board. If L.A. and Paris can't come to an agreement on hosting order, only the 2024 hosting rights will be voted on when the IOC next meets in September. Paris appears to have the edge over Los Angeles.

NBA: The Cavaliers have announced the signing of veteran forward Jeff Green.

Green has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds during his career. He gave the Magic 9.2 points and 3.1 boards a game last season.

The fifth player taken in the 2007 draft turns 31 next month.

Also in the NBA:

The Pelicans say they've signed second-round pick and former Duke guard Frank Jackson. He averaged 10.9 points in his lone season with the Blue Devils.

The Nuggets have waived 37-year-old shooting guard Mike Miller, who played only 20 games for Denver last season.

NHL: Rick Tocchet is back with the Arizona Coyotes, this time as head coach.

Tocchet returns to the desert after helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win the past two Stanley Cup titles. He spent one season as an assistant to Coyotes coach Wayne Gretzky in 2005-06 after playing parts of three years for the team.

Tocchet was on a leave of absence from his Coyotes job in 2007 when he pleaded guilty in New Jersey to conspiracy to promote gambling and promoting gambling. There was no evidence Tocchet bet on hockey games.

Meanwhile, two other NHL teams have hired assistant coaches. The Islanders have added Kelly Buchberger to Doug Weight's staff, while Mark Recchi has been brought in to serve as an assistant to Penguins coach Mike Sullivan. Recchi replaces Tocchet, his former teammate when they helped Pittsburgh win its first Stanley Cup.

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing is going for youth next season by replacing Matt Kenseth with Erik Jones in the No. 20 Toyota.

The 45-year-old Kenseth is the oldest current driver for Gibbs and has 38 career victories, many coming since joining JGR four years ago. The 21-year-old Jones is a Gibbs development driver and could have been lost to the team if he wasn't placed somewhere on it for 2018.

NFL: Two families that filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the estate of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez have asked the team to compensate them for the loss of their loved ones.

Hernandez was accused in the 2012 fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado but was acquitted in April. Days later he hanged himself in prison, where he was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

A team spokesman hasn't responded to a request for comment.

An attorney for Lloyd's mother previously called on the team to be "champions of justice" by paying $6 million to Lloyd's estate.

BOXING: A notice of a federal tax lien filed against the undefeated fighter Floyd Mayweather shows he still owes $22.2 million from 2015, the year he earned his biggest payday with a blockbuster bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Mayweather's tax troubles come as he gets ready to come out of retirement to fight Irish MMA star Conor McGregor in August. The 2015 claim is just the latest in a series of tax liens filed by the IRS against Mayweather over the past decade.

OBIT:

Longtime jockey Diane J. Nelson has died at age 54.

Nelson was a multiple graded-stakes winning jockey who was the sixth female in North American to ride 1,000 winners, She also capitalized on her good looks with a modeling career while winning 1,095 races in 9,905 starts.

Nelson died July 5, according to a post on the Moloney Family Funeral Homes of New York's website. There was no cause of death listed and no obituary.

Local: The Glens Falls Civic Center has been renamed the Cool Insuring Arena after the company’s long-time owner and the Warren County city’s first mayor, Charles Cool. The arena’s operator, the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, has entered into a five-year agreement with the Cool Insuring Agency. The arena is home to the Adirondack Thunder of the East Coast Hockey League.

