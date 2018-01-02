SportsReport: Blueshirts Take 2018 Winter Classic

NHL – Winter Classic:

J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL's 10th Winter Classic at Citi Field. Paul Carey and Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Rangers, who improved to 4-0 in regular season outdoor games. Henrik Lundqvist, who has been in goal for all four of the wins, stopped 31 shots to help New York improve to 6-2-3 in its last 11 overall.

Tonight, Boston will take on the Islanders in New York at 7 p.m.

NFL:

It's another bye week for the New England Patriots, and that means time for Bill Belichick's assistants to interview for head coaching jobs. Both offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are expected to be at the top of the list for many teams. There will be at least six openings to be filled this offseason.

It's been 18 years since the Bills made the playoffs, and a little frigid weather wasn't going to keep Buffalo from celebrating. With the temperature at 2 degrees, fans ditched their New Year's Eve plans to welcome the postseason-bound Bills at Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Monday morning.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says medical test results on LeSean McCoy's injured right ankle were negative, giving the running back a chance to play against Jacksonville in the AFC wild-card game on Sunday. McDermott would not go into detail except to say the team received "some good news", a day after McCoy was hurt in a 22-16 win at Miami.

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees has announced his retirement following a successful NFL career that began with the New England Patriots. The 68-year-Pees told players of his decision less than 24 hours after the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention with a 31-27 loss to Cincinnati. He is one of eight men in NFL history to serve as defensive coordinator in a Super Bowl with two different teams. Baltimore won the 2012 Super Bowl with Pees guiding the defense.

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake says it was stupid for him to throw a helmet and get tossed from his team's season finale against Buffalo and he's bracing for a possible fine or other punishment from the NFL. Drake and teammate Jarvis Landry were ejected following a brawl in the final minutes of Miami's loss to Buffalo.

NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas will make his season debut on Tuesday against Portland after being sidelined with a hip injury. The All-Star hasn't played since last year's Eastern Conference finals, when he aggravated a hip injury while playing for Boston. The Cavs acquired him last summer in a blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says Thomas will initially come off the bench. Thomas will not play Wednesday when the Cavs visit Boston.

In the NBA, Brooklyn beat Orlando 98-95, Minnesota topped the Lakers 114-96, Portland won against Chicago in overtime 124-120, and it was Toronto over Milwaukee in overtime 131-127.

NCAA:

Alabama and Georgia won their College Football Playoff semifinals and will meet in the national championship next week, appropriately, at the home of the Southeastern Conference title game. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide smothered No. 1 Clemson in their Sugar Bowl rubber match after the third-ranked Bulldogs won the first overtime Rose Bowl ever, a wild 54-48 victory that eliminated No. 2 Oklahoma and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

One week after seeing its 17-year run in the poll end, Stanford is back in the Top 25. The Cardinal re-entered the poll at No. 24 after beating then-No. 11 UCLA and Southern California. Stanford fell out of the poll last week after being ranked in the AP women's basketball poll for 312 consecutive ballots. UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 32-member national media panel. Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Baylor, Tennessee and Texas followed the Huskies.

Abdulai Bundu blocked Ahsante Shivers' shot at the rim to preserve Quinnipiac's 71-70 victory over Siena. Bundu's save of an air-balled 3-point attempt as he was flying out of bounds resulted in Cameron Young's trey that gave the Bobcats a 71-68 lead with 1:37 remaining.

Olympics:

Veteran winger Brian Gionta will serve as captain of the U.S. hockey team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, which will be the first games without NHL players since 1994. USA Hockey announced its roster at the Winter Classic in New York. It includes college players Troy Terry from Denver, Jordan Greenway from Boston University, Will Borgen from St. Cloud State and Ryan Donato from Harvard. There are three players from the American Hockey League and 15 playing in professional leagues across Europe.

