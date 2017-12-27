SportsReport: Boston College To Play Iowa In Bowl Game At Yankee Stadium Today

Boston College will take on Iowa in the New Era Pinstripe bowl at 5:15 p.m. today at Yankee Stadium.

Zach Moss rushed for 150 yards and Tyler Huntley scored on a pair of two-yard keepers as Utah rolled to a 30-14 win over West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Moss had a career-best 58-yard TD run to help the 7-6 Utes pick up their fifth straight bowl victory and improve to 11-1 in bowl games under Kyle Whittingham.

The Mountaineers gained just 153 total yards and suffered their third straight loss to end up 7-6.

Elsewhere on the college bowl game schedule:

— Alex Delton accounted for four touchdowns and finished with 158 yards rushing to lead Kansas State to a 35-17 win over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. Delton replaced Skylar Thompson late in the first quarter and scored on runs of 68 yards, 3 yards and 1 yard. Alex Barnes added 117 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, who rushed for 345 yards in what could be the final game of Bill Snyder's coaching career.

— Duke captured the Quick Lane Bowl as Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in a 36-14 thumping of Northern Illinois. Shaun Wilson and Brittain Brown added touchdowns for the Blue Devils.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Kawhi Leonard continues to round into form as he comes back from a quadriceps injury.

Leonard scored a season-high 21 points as the Spurs downed the Nets Tuesday 109-97. The forward shot 8 of 17 in his fifth game since missing San Antonio's first 30 contests.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points in San Antonio's first game of the season with every player available. Pau Gasol added 15 points to go with team highs of 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Spurs improved to 16-2 at home and 24-11 overall to climb within 2 ½ games of Houston for first place in the NBA's Southwest Division.

Checking out Tuesday's other NBA action:

— J.J. Berea scored 20 points and hit a clinching layup in the closing seconds as the Mavericks ended the Raptors' six-game winning streak, 98-93. Dallas also limited DeMar DeRozan to eight points on 19 percent shooting, both season lows. Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and rookie Maxi Kleber added 15 while matching his season best with five blocks.

— Detroit slipped past Indiana for second place in the Central Division as Tobias Harris contributed 30 points in the Pistons' 107-83 pounding of the Pacers. Andre Drummond had 21 points for the Pistons, who took three of four from Indiana to take the season series for the first time in 10 years. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with just 13 points.

— The Bulls made it eight wins in their last 10 games as Nikola Mirotic came off the bench to deliver 24 points in 28 minutes of a 115-106 decision over the Bucks. Kris Dunn chipped in 20 points and 12 assists after shooting 1-for-12 in Saturday's loss to the Celtics. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points after missing Milwaukee's previous game with a sore right knee.

Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help the Nuggets earn their third straight win, a 107-83 blowout over the Jazz. Nikola Jokic had 13 points and seven rebounds before getting tossed in the fourth quarter for a flagrant 2 foul. Wilson Chandler and Gary Harris scored 15 apiece for the Nuggets, who are 12-3 at home.

— Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams combined for 43 points off the bench as the Clippers ripped the Kings 122-95. Harrell dropped in 22 points and Williams added 21 to help the Los Angeles bench outscore the Sacramento subs 72-43. The Clippers were never threatened after closing the first half on a 37-14 run to take a 71-53 lead.

— Wayne Ellington scored 12 of his 18 points while the Heat were outscoring the Magic 39-21 in the fourth quarter of a 107-89 win against Orlando. Josh Richardson had a team-best 20 points to help the Heat send the Magic to their ninth consecutive loss. Hassan Whiteside had seven points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes after missing Miami's previous 11 games with a bone bruise in his left knee.

— The Suns pulled out a 99-97 win over the Grizzlies on Tyson Chandler's dunk with 0.4 seconds left. Devin Booker fouled out in the final minute, but not before scoring 32 points in his return from a three-week injury absence before fouling out in the final minute. The Suns used a 13-0 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 91-82 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

NFL-PATRIOTS-HARRISON

James Harrison is no longer the odd man out or the oldest man in the locker room.

The ex-Steelers star has signed a one-year deal with the arch-rival New England Patriots, three days after his unceremonious departure from Pittsburgh.

The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo on Instagram showing himself with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England's locker room, writing that he finally has "a teammate that's older than me!"

The AFC North champion Steelers released the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker and 2008 NFL defensive player of the year on Saturday to make room for right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is returning from a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

In other NFL developments:

— Rams pass rusher Matt Longacre is done for the season because of a back injury. Longacre is third on the team with 5 1/2 sacks and was thriving as a pass rush specialist under new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

— Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says coach Jason Garrett will return for an eighth full season after Dallas missed the playoffs in a year marred by the six-game suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Jones said on his radio show Tuesday that Garrett's job "is not an issue here at all."

— Bears coach John Fox insists he is not worrying about his future. With a 14-33 record in three years, Fox might be coaching his final game for the Bears when they finish the season at NFC North champion Minnesota on Sunday. Fox says he has "never had trouble getting employment in this league" and is "not going to start worrying about it now."

— Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says a report that he and the franchise have agreed to part ways after this season is untrue, labeling it "fake news." An article in Pro Football Weekly cited "multiple sources" as saying the split would come next week at the end of Arians' fifth season as the team's head coach. But Arians says no decision has been made.

— The Panthers say starting wide receiver Damiere Byrd will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury. He has been placed on injured reserve. Byrd was injured in Carolina's 22-19 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday.

— Redskins coach Jay Gruden says quarterback Kirk Cousins will start Sunday's season finale at the Giants despite the potential of an injury and no postseason ramifications involved. Gruden says Cousins "wants to finish out the season" and try to get the Redskins to an 8-and-8 record.

—The Broncos will start Paxton Lynch in their season finale against the Chiefs. Coach Vance Joseph says the top priority for the Broncos is to beat the Chiefs, who won the AFC West for the second straight season and could treat Sunday's game in Denver like a bye.

—Titans coach Mike Mularkey says he's not ruling DeMarco Murray out of their regular-season finale against Jacksonville despite an injured right knee that has the running back day to day. Mularkey says an MRI confirmed what trainers expected after Murray hurt his knee late in a 25-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

— Bills owner Terry Pegula is questioning the lack of consistency in the NFL's replay rulings after Buffalo receiver Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was overruled in a loss to New England last weekend. Appearing on Buffalo's WGR-Radio on Tuesday, Pegula says he doesn't know what's going on but adds "we have to fix it."

MISSISSIPPI-SPEAKS

Mississippi defensive lineman Breeland Speaks has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound junior finished second on the team with 67 tackles this fall, including eight for a loss and seven sacks.

MLB-YANKEES-SABATHIA

The Yankees have announced that their one-year, $10 million contract with lefty CC Sabathia has been finalized.

The 37-year-old left-hander is taking a pay cut from the $25 million he earned last season, when he went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts for his best season since 2012. He was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 10 starts following a Yankees loss.

Also in the majors:

— Reliever Jared Hughes has accepted a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Reds after going 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA and one save in 67 appearances for the Brewers last season. The deal includes a $3 million team option with a $250,000 buyout.

— Southpaw Zach Duke and the Twins have finalized a one-year contract. The 34-year-old was 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 27 relief appearances for St. Louis this year, returning to the major leagues on July 21 after Tommy John surgery in October 2016.

OBIT-NHL-BOWER

Hall of Fame goaltender and Toronto Maple Leafs icon Johnny Bower has died at 93.

Bower's family said in a statement that he died following a short battle with pneumonia.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner bounced up and down the NHL and AHL until the Leafs took him in the 1958 intraleague draft. Bower played 475 regular-season games and won four Stanley Cups for the Leafs during a five-year period in the 1960s before playing his final game as a 45-year-old in 1969.

FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL

The former president of Peru's soccer federation says he is finished with the sport and will return to practicing law after being acquitted of corruption charges at a U.S. trial.

Manuel Burga wept when his acquittal was announced today in the FIFA bribery scandal.

His two co-defendants were convicted last week.