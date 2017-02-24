SportsReport: Brady Movie In The Works

NBA:

In the NBA, Cleveland topped New York 119-104, Portland beat Orlando 112-103, Detroit won against Charlotte in overtime 114-108, Sacramento bested Denver 116-100, and it was Houston over New Orleans 129-99.

Charles Oakley, still at odds with the New York Knicks, watched his former team in his hometown Thursday night. The Cleveland native sat next to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert as the Knicks played the defending NBA champions. The former power forward attended his first Knicks game since being arrested after getting into an altercation with security guards at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls were able to pull off a multi-player deal before Thursday's NBA trade deadline. The Thunder picked up reinforcements for Russell Westbrook by getting forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott from the Bulls. The Thunder also get a second-round pick in the 2018 draft for Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow. McDermott is expected to boost an outside shooting attack that ranks 29th in 3-point shooting. Gibson fills a void left when Oklahoma City dealt Serge Ibaka in last year's NBA draft. Payne was expected to be Westbrook's backup before missing much of the season with a foot injury. Morrow lost playing time to rookie Alex Abrines this season.

Also at the trade deadline:

— A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Deron Williams is interested in joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks. The 32-year-old Williams averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Mavs this season, his 12th in the NBA. His interest in the Cavs comes after LeBron James said earlier this season that the Cavaliers were in need of another playmaker off the bench to backup starter Kyrie Irving.

— The Nuggets have added another big man for the stretch run by acquiring Roy Hibbert from the Bucks for a protected second-round pick in 2019. Hibbert is averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 16 minutes a game.

— The Suns traded forward P.J. Tucker to Toronto for forward Jared Sullinger and a pair of second-round draft picks and acquired power forward Mike Scott from Atlanta for cash. .

— A person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press that the Nets have acquired swingman K.J. McDaniels from Houston for a future draft pick.

— A person familiar with the deal tells the AP that the Mavericks have acquired big man Nerlens Noel from the 76ers for Andrew Bogut (BOH'-gut), Justin Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Rangers beat Toronto in a shootout 2-1, Boston topped Los Angeles 4-1, the Islanders blanked Montreal 3-0, Calgary won against Tampa Bay 3-2, Chicago doubled up Arizona 6-3, and it was Nashville over Colorado 4-2.

The Penguins have added a defenseman after losing Trevor Daley for an extended period. Pittsburgh has picked up Ron Hainsey from Carolina for minor-league forward Danny Kristo and a draft pick. The trade almost ensures that the 35-year old Hainsey will end his distinction as the NHL's longest-tenured player to never suit up in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Also in the NHL:

— Bryan Bickell is taking the next step toward returning to the Carolina Hurricanes while fighting multiple sclerosis. The Hurricanes have announced that they've placed the forward on waivers with the purpose of assigning him to their AHL affiliate in Charlotte. The 30-year old Bickell has been out since October and was diagnosed with MS in November.

NFL:

A new book and a movie are in the works about Tom Brady and the "Deflategate" suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring. But Patriots Nation seems ambivalent, and the superstar quarterback's foes say they'll take a pass. Author Casey Sherman and Boston writer Dave Wedge are collaborating on the book under the working title "Let's Go!" — Brady's rallying cry. The pair co-authored "Boston Strong," which inspired this year's "Patriots Day" film about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. NFL fans have mixed feelings about a Brady movie. Some say New England's come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl in February is a box office natural. Others worry it'll come off as cheesy and predictable.

The New York Jets have released two veterans, tackle Breno Giacomini and Nick Folk. Needing to free up salary cap room, the Jets let go of Folk, their second leading career scorer, and right tackle Giacomini on Thursday. That will save them about $7.5 million, $3 million for Folk and $4.5 million for Giacomini.

Authorities say former New York Jets defensive lineman Scott Mersereau has been charged with punching a 15-year-old boy after accusing the teen of egging his South Florida home. The Palm Beach Post reports that Mersereau was arrested and charged with child cruelty after a confrontation Saturday.

NCAA:

In women’s college basketball, No. 20 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 85-63 and UAlbany beat Vermont 67-52.

In men’s college basketball, Marist handed Quinnipiac its fifth straight loss, 87-74.

Utah freshman forward Devon Daniels has been suspended indefinitely due to conduct detrimental to the team. Daniels has started 26 of the Utes' 27 games this season and ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 10.4 a game. He's also second on the Utes with 74 assists. The suspension comes amid a four-game losing streak that has Utah in danger of missing the NCAA tournament.

Police say Creighton basketball player Maurice Watson Jr. is a suspect in an alleged sexual assault in Omaha. The incident report says a 19-year-old woman has accused Watson of having nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her on Feb. 4.

Officer Michael Pecha says that no arrest has been made and that an investigation continues. Creighton suspended Watson from all athletic-related activities since Feb. 13. He sustained a season-ending knee injury last month and recently had surgery in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Obit:

Former CFL quarterback and pioneer Bernie Custis has died at 88. Custis was pro football's first black quarterback, blazing the trail for future Canadian Football League stars Warren Moon, Chuck Ealey and Damon Allen. Custis made pro football history on Aug. 29, 1951, when he became a starter with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

PGA:

Cody Gribble and Wesley Bryan share the clubhouse lead after turning in 6-under 64s in the first round of the Honda Classic. Germany's Martin Kaymer and Anirban Lahiri of India are one shot back. Bryan shot a 30 on the front nine and extended his good play from last week at Riviera, where he pulled within two shots of the lead late in the third round until Dustin Johnson drew away. Gribble had three birdies on par 3s. Defending champion Adam Scott opened with a 68.

NASCAR:

Denny Hamlin has signed a contract extension with both Joe Gibbs Racing and longtime sponsor FedEx. FedEx has been the only primary sponsor Hamlin has had at NASCAR's top level. The reigning Daytona 500 winner has 29 career Cup victories and has been a stalwart of the Gibbs organization since cracking the circuit in 2005.

Daytona 500 pole-sitter Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were the winners in the Twin 150s on Thursday. Elliott finished ahead of Jamie McMurray in the opening race as Chevrolet drivers went 1-2 on a track expected to be dominated by Ford and Toyota. Kevin Harvick was third, just ahead of Brad Keselowski.

F1:

Ferrari has presented its new Formula One car, designed to challenge Mercedes this season. Team principal Maurizio Arrivabene, chief technical officer Mattia Binotto and drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen were on stage for the presentation. The SF70H is redder — the traditional color of Ferrari — than last year's car. Only the front wings sport a touch of white and part of the rear, which also has stripes the colors of the Italian flag: white, red and green. The car has a lengthened nose and an arrow-shaped wing as a consequence of the radical overhaul of the sport's technical rulebook over the offseason. Ferrari finished second in the constructors' championship in 2015, but dropped to third last year, 367 points adrift of Mercedes and 70 behind Red Bull.

