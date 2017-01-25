SportsReport: Celtics To Put GE Logo On Uniform

NBA:

In the NBA, Washington beat Boston 123-108, Denver won against Utah 103-93, Minnesota squeaked by Phoenix 112-111, Philadelphia beat the Clippers 121-110, Chicago bested Orlando 100-92, and it was San Antonio over Toronto 108-106.

A league official familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press on condition of anonymity that the Boston Celtics have reached an agreement with General Electric to put the company's logo on the team's uniform. The league's collective bargaining agreement allows teams to have an ad measuring 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches on their jerseys, beginning next season.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Islanders doubled up Columbus 4-2, Los Angeles beat New Jersey 3-1, Boston won against Detroit in overtime 4-3, Buffalo skated by Nashville in overtime 5-4, Montreal beat Calgary 5-1, Ottawa shut out Washington 3-0, St. Louis blanked Pittsburgh 3-0, San Jose edged Winnipeg 4-3, Tampa Bay beat Chicago 5-2, and it was Minnesota over Dallas in a shootout 3-2.

The San Jose Sharks have shipped center Tommy Wingels to the Ottawa Senators for a pair of minor league forwards and a seventh-round pick in this year's NHL draft. Wingels has five goals and three assists in 37 games this season, two years after scoring 15 goals and 36 points.

NCAA:

In college women's basketball, Number 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 last night. Gabby Williams had a triple-double. Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies match their record of 34 consecutive road victories.

In college men's basketball, Number 22 Maryland beat Rutgers 67-55 last night to remain in first place in the Big Ten. Melo Trimble fueled a second-half surge that put Maryland in control. Trimble scored 17 points and freshman Kevin Huerter had 11 for the Terrapins, who own their best record after 20 games since the 1998-99 season.

Andrew White scored a season-high 27 points, including a corner 3 with 1:23 remaining, to lift Syracuse to an 81-76 victory over Wake Forest Tuesday. Taurean Thompson scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Tyler Lydon chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds for Syracuse (12-9, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The NCAA and CBS Sports have announced that for the first time the committee will give a look at its top 16 seeds one month before the 68-team field locks in on March 12. The top four teams in each region will be revealed on Feb. 11 during a March Madness preview show on CBS. That will give teams an idea beyond outside rankings of where they stand heading into the tournament.

The University of Maine says its director of athletics has signed on to a four-year contract to stay at the university. Karlton Creech has run the department for the Orono-based university since 2014. Creech will continue to be paid $183,855 annually. The university says private donations will provide an additional $25,000 per year over the next four years.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball:

It was a night of upsets in men's college basketball as three of the nation's top four teams went down to defeat. Katin Reinhardt nailed two free throws with 11.6 seconds remaining to send Marquette past top-ranked Villanova, 74-72. The Golden Eagles stormed back from a 17-point deficit and celebrated after Jalen Brunson missed a layup at the buzzer. Reinhardt scored the game's final five points and finished with 19 as Marquette dropped the Wildcats to 19-2 overall and 7-2 in Big East play.

Esa Ahmad snapped out of his shooting slump with a career-high 27 points as 18th-ranked West Virginia handled No. 2 Kansas, 85-69. Ahmad had been held under 10 points for four straight games before scoring the Mountaineers' first eight points and finishing 10-for-17 from the field. He also started and finished a 12-1 run with baskets after WVU blew a double-digit lead in the second half for the third consecutive game.

Josh Jackson matched a season high with 22 points for the Jayhawks, who ended an 18-game winning streak with their fourth straight loss in Morgantown. Fourth-ranked Kentucky had won seven in a row before Robert Hubbs III delivered 25 points for Tennessee in an 82-80 win against the visiting Wildcats. Admiral Schofield contributed 15 points to help the Vols beat Kentucky at Knoxville for the second straight year. Malik Monk had 25 points for the Wildcats, who dropped to 17-3.

In other top-25 finals:

— Virginia earned its 10th straight win over Notre Dame as London Perrantes scored 22 points to carry the 12th-ranked Cavaliers past the No. 14 Irish, 71-54 at South Bend. Isaiah Wilkins finished with 13 points and nine rebounds as the Cavs improved to 16-3.

— No. 13 Louisville crushed Pittsburgh, 106-51, behind Donovan Mitchell's career-high 29 points. Anas Mahmoud added 14 points on 7 of 7 shooting as the Cardinals rebounded from a tough loss at Florida State and dealt the Panthers the second-worst loss in the program's 111-year history.

— Wisconsin had an easy time with Penn State as Bronson Koenig hit for 20 points to lead the Badgers' 82-55 rout at Madison. Vitto Brown finished with 16 points, while Ethan Happ accounted for 14 and eight boards to help Wisconsin keep its share of the Big Ten lead at 6-1.

— Caleb Swanigan contributed 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 20 Purdue's 84-73 win at Michigan State. The Spartans dropped their third in a row despite Miles Bridges, who set the school's freshman scoring record with 33 points.

— Maryland owns a share of the Big Ten lead at 6-1 after Melo Trimble scored 17 points to send the 22nd-rated Terrapins past Rutgers, 67-55. Freshman Kevin Huerter added 11 points as the Terps kept the Scarlet Knights winless in conference road games since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

— No. 23 South Carolina hammered Auburn, 98-69 as Duane Notice tied career highs with six 3-pointers and 29 points. Sindarius Thornwell finished with 22 points and five 3-pointers to help the Gamecocks improve to 6-1 in the SEC.

NFL:

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has opened up a bit on his friendship with President Donald Trump. The night before his inauguration on Friday, Trump mentioned in a speech attended by Patriots owner Robert Kraft that Brady had called to congratulate him. When asked whether he called the Republican, Brady told WEEI-FM on Monday that "I have called him in the past, yes." He says Trump is someone he's known for 16 years and he doesn't see why their relationship is "such a big deal."

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be dealing with a major void in their offense very soon. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is giving some thought to ending his career. He said during his weekly appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that he is going to take some time to evaluate whether he wants to keep playing. Roethlisberger turns 35 in March and has missed time in each of the last two seasons with knee issues. Coach Mike Tomlin says Roethlisberger has mentioned his possible retirement to the coaching staff at various points.

New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott will lean on David Culley to oversee the team's most uncertain position: Quarterback. The Bills announced Tuesday that Culley has agreed to be their quarterbacks coach. Culley has 18 seasons of NFL experience, including the past four as the Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

Sports Media:

Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews says she battled cervical cancer during the NFL season, undergoing separate procedures in October and November. The 38-year-old sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host tells Sports Illustrated's MMQB she underwent surgery on Oct. 11 and was back on the sidelines five days later, against the advice of her doctor. Andrews says she underwent a second procedure Nov. 1 and was told that radiation and chemotherapy would not be needed.

Tennis:

Serena Williams will be making a 10th straight appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal after rolling to victory at the Australian Open.

The second-seeded Williams remained on target for her 23rd major singles title by dispatching No. 9 Johanna Konta, 6-2, 6-3. Williams broke Konta on two consecutive service games in the second set and became the third American to advance to the women's semis at Melbourne. She joins her sister, Venus, who will take on Coco Vandeweghe.

Next up for Serena is Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who beat fifth-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. The 34-year-old Lucic-Baroni is in a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time since Wimbledon in 1999.

In men's action, 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov earned his first semifinal berth since Wimbledon three years ago. Dimitrov dropped just nine games in beating No. 11 David Goffin, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The Bulgarian will take on the winner of today's match between 14-time major champion Rafael Nadal and third-seeded Milos Raonic.

Davis Cup:

John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey have been named to the U.S. Davis Cup roster that will face Switzerland next month in Birmingham, Ala. The Americans will catch a break against a Swiss team that will not have Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka, who have 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

Track & Field:

Two-time defending champion Shannon Rowbury and Olympian Clayton Murphy will run in the Wanamaker Mile at next month's Millrose Games. New York Road Runners said Tuesday they'll compete Feb. 11 at The Armory in the 110th running of the event. Rowbury is the American record-holder in the 1,500 meters and 5,000. She won the 2015 Wanamaker Mile title in 4 minutes, 24.31 seconds, and defended her title last year in 4:24.39. The 21-year-old Murphy won the bronze medal in the 800 at the Rio Olympics. He finished fourth in the Fifth Avenue Mile in September.

Triple Crown:

Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.

Five fillies and 18 horses based outside North America, including nine from Japan, are also among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series. The Kentucky Derby is May 6, the Preakness is May 20 and the Belmont is June 10.

This year's early nominations are up 13.6 percent from last year, when the early period attracted 368 horses. Another nine horses were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise last year's total to 377. It costs owners and trainers $600 to nominate their horses during the early period, which ended last Saturday.

MLB:

Infielder Luis Valbuena and the Los Angeles Angels have completed a $15 million, two-year contract. Valbuena spent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros. He batted .260 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs last season, missing the final two months of the season with a hamstring injury.

In other baseball doings:

— The Marlins have acquired right-handed reliever Severino Gonzalez from the Phillies for a player to be named or cash. Gonzalez worked strictly out of Philadelphia's bullpen last year, going 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA in 35 1/3 innings.

— A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia. Saltalamacchia hit .171 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games with Detroit last season.

— A person close to the situation tells The Associated Press that the Diamondbacks have worked out a minor league contract with Josh Thole (TOH'-lee), who has spent the last four seasons with the Blue Jays after four years with the Mets. Thole is a lifetime .242 hitter, but he batted just .200 in 170 games with Toronto.

— San Francisco also got catching help by working out a one-year, $2 million contract with Nick Hundley. He is expected to back up All-Star Buster Posey after hitting .260 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs in 83 games for the Rockies last season.

— Reliever Joba Chamberlain has accepted a minor-league deal with the Brewers and an invitation to big-league camp. Chamberlain was with the Indians last season, compiling a 2.25 ERA in 20 games before he was released in July.

— The Mariners will retire former designated hitter Edgar Martinez's No. 11 as he continues to move closer to induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Seattle President Kevin Mather says Martinez's number will be officially retired Aug. 12 as part of a weekend celebration.

