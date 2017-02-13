SportsReport: Former Syracuse Center Fab Melo Found Dead At 26

NBA:

In the NBA, New York topped San Antonio 94-90, Detroit won against Toronto 102-101, Minnesota crushed Chicago 117-89, and it was Sacramento over New Orleans 105-99.

The Nuggets and Trail Blazers appear to have pulled off a deal. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Denver has traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to Portland for center Mason Plumlee. The Nuggets also receive a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Fab Melo, a former star center for Syracuse and first-round NBA draft pick, has died at the age of 26 in his native Brazil on Saturday. Reports from Brazil indicated the 7-foot center died in his sleep. Melo was selected by the Celtics with the 22nd overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft before returning to play professionally in Brazil.

NHL:

In the NHL, the Islanders beat Colorado 5-1, San Jose won against New Jersey 4-1, Boston blanked Montreal 4-0, Vancouver doubled up Buffalo 4-2, Minnesota bested Detroit 6-3, and it was Nashville over Dallas 5-3.

The San Jose Sharks top the NHL's Pacific Division by five points over Anaheim, while the West-leading Minnesota Wild own a five-point edge over Chicago in the Central Division.

NCAA:

Three of the top-12 teams in The Associated Press men's basketball poll lost on Sunday. Seventh-ranked Wisconsin had won eight straight before Bryant McIntosh scored 25 points to carry Northwestern past the Badgers, 66-59 in Madison. No. 11 Cincinnati ended a 15-game winning streak with a 60-51 loss to No. 25 SMU, and Virginia beat 12th-ranked Virginia, 80-78 on Seth Allen's jumper with 3.2 seconds remaining.

In college women’s basketball, Quinnipiac beat Siena 76-60 and Syracuse beat North Carolina 95-64.

WNBA:

The class of 2017 for the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame has been announced. Leading the way is three-time Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes, who played her college ball at Texas Tech. She led the school to the national title in 1993 and then won Gold in the 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic games.

The six-person class also includes official Sally Bell, Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women founder Christine Grant, Middle Tennessee coach Rick Insell, former Southern Connecticut State coach Louise O'Neal and Olympic gold medalist Kara Wolters.

PGA:

Jordan Spieth completed a convincing win at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing four shots ahead of Kelly Kraft after carrying a six-stroke advantage into the final round. The 23-year-old Spieth closed with a 2-under 70 for a 19-under total. He took control of the tournament with consecutive 65s and became the second-youngest winner of the event.

Scott McCarron closed with a 5-under-67 to win the Champions Tour's Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Florida. He finished the tournament at 17-under, one shot in front of Carlos Franco and Kenny Perry. Paul Broadhurst and Doug Garwood tied for fourth at minus-15.

MLB:

The Atlanta Braves have added a three-time All-Star to their lineup, getting second baseman Brandon Phillips from Cincinnati for left-hander Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo. The 35-year-old Phillips batted .291 with 11 home runs, 34 doubles and 64 RBIs for the Reds last season. He is a lifetime .275 hitter with 197 homers and 889 RBIs in 15 major league seasons. McKirahan missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery. Portuondo signed with the Braves as a free agent last year after eight seasons in the Cuban league with Santiago.

