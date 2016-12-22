SportsReport: Giants Star In Thursday Night Football

NFL:

On Thursday Night Football, the Giants take on the Eagles in Philadelphia at 8:25 p.m.

A warning to football fans, most NFL games are taking place on Saturday this week. Starting at 1 p.m. Miami goes head-to-head with Buffalo and the Jets are in New England to face the Patriots.

Only two games take place on Sunday, Baltimore and Pittsburgh at 4:30 p.m. and then at 8:30 p.m. Denver takes on Kansas City.

Quarterback Bryce Petty was a full participant at practice yesterday and is on track to start the New York Jets' game at New England on Saturday. Petty suffered a bruised chest against Miami last Saturday night. X-rays and a CT scan on Petty's chest were negative despite him being forced out of the game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter.

The New England Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury. Brissett was added to New England's 53-man roster yesterday. To make room, the Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

A police report says wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08. Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. The New England Patriots then claimed him off waivers.

NHL:

In the NHL, Philadelphia beta Washington 3-2 and it was Edmonton over Arizona 3-2.

The Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve after he hurt his right leg in the second period of Tuesday's loss at Tampa Bay. The Red Wings recalled Jared Coreau to replace Howard, who is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season. Coreau ranks among AHL leaders this season with 11 wins, a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage.

NBA:

In the NBA, Cleveland won against Milwaukee 113-102, Minnesota blasted Atlanta 92-84, Memphis beat Detroit 98-86, Washington topped Chicago 107-97, Oklahoma City defeated New Orleans 121-110, Houston beat Phoenix 125-111, Sacramento squeaked by Utah 94-93, and it was Dallas over Portland 96-95.

The NBA is halfway home as it tries to ratify a seven-year collective bargaining agreement. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that owners voted unanimously to approve the package, which runs through 2023-24 but contains a one-year opt-out clause for either side. One of the people involved told the AP that the union intends to complete its vote on Friday. The voting processes are no more than formality. When the sides agreed last week, there was no question the required votes to ratify would come from both sides.

NCAA:

In college men's basketball, No. 13 Butler topped Vermont 81-69, St. John’s beat Syracuse 93-60, UMass-Lowell beat Boston University 77-75, and it was Fairfield over Boston College 89-83.

Drexel beat Quinnipiac 91-74 last night. Rodney Williams scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Kari Jonsson added 17 with five 3-pointers and eight assists for Drexel. Daniel Harris scored 13 points and Chaise Daniels added 12 for the Bobcats.

Javontae Hawkins led four Fordham players in double figures with 16 points and the Rams cruised to an 83-60 win over Central Connecticut State last night. Austin Nehls scored 26 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 43.8 percent and turned the ball over 24 times.

In college women's basketball, Number 1 UConn routed Nebraska 84-41 last night for the Huskies' 86th consecutive victory. Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points, and Kia Nurse added 20. The streak is the second longest in NCAA women's basketball history behind the 90 straight UConn won from 2008-11.

Meanwhile Harvard beat Siena 65-58 and Texas A&M won against Syracuse 105-84.

Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points and hit a key drive with 1:44 remaining to lead 10th-ranked Louisville to a 73-70 triumph over No. 6 Kentucky. Jaylen Johnson and Donovan Mitchell combined for four points in the final 16 seconds to help Louisville end a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats. De'Aaron Fox had a team-high 21 points for the Wildcats and Malik Monk added 16 following his 47-point effort last Saturday against North Carolina.

Josh Hart scored 20 points and top-ranked Villanova picked up its 18th straight win by slamming American, 90-48. Bryce Alford scored 22 points and No. 2 UCLA improved to 13-0 with an 82-68 win over Western Michigan. And Johnathan Motley had 17 points along with 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Baylor thumped Texas Southern, 89-63.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown as BYU downed Wyoming, 24-21 in the Poinsettia Bowl at San Diego. Williams ran 36 yards for a fourth-quarter score that put the Cougars ahead 24-3. Tanner Mangum threw for a TD and ran for another in the victory.

MLB:

The officials given the task of completing Hartford's much-delayed minor league baseball stadium say the facility should be completed in time for the team's home opener in April. The Hartford Courant reports they told the Hartford Stadium Authority on Tuesday that barring severe weather or "an act of God" they expected the Hartford Yard Goats to play in the 6,000-seat Dunkin' Donuts Stadium on April 13th. The park's original contractor was fired in June following construction delays.

