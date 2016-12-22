Related Program: 
Morning Edition

#SportsReport: Giants Star In Thursday Night Football

By 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
Morning Edition
  • commons.wikipedia.org

NFL:

On Thursday Night Football, the Giants take on the Eagles in Philadelphia at 8:25 p.m.

A warning to football fans, most NFL games are taking place on Saturday this week. Starting at 1 p.m. Miami goes head-to-head with Buffalo and the Jets are in New England to face the Patriots.

Only two games take place on Sunday, Baltimore and Pittsburgh at 4:30 p.m. and then at 8:30 p.m. Denver takes on Kansas City.

Quarterback Bryce Petty was a full participant at practice yesterday and is on track to start the New York Jets' game at New England on Saturday. Petty suffered a bruised chest against Miami last Saturday night. X-rays and a CT scan on Petty's chest were negative despite him being forced out of the game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter.

The New England Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury. Brissett was added to New England's 53-man roster yesterday. To make room, the Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

A police report says wide receiver Michael Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges earlier this month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08. Floyd played for the Arizona Cardinals at the time, but the team released him two days after his arrest. The New England Patriots then claimed him off waivers.

NHL:

In the NHL, Philadelphia beta Washington 3-2 and it was Edmonton over Arizona 3-2.

The Red Wings have put goaltender Jimmy Howard on seven-day injured reserve after he hurt his right leg in the second period of Tuesday's loss at Tampa Bay. The Red Wings recalled Jared Coreau to replace Howard, who is 5-7 with a 1.96 goals-against average this season. Coreau ranks among AHL leaders this season with 11 wins, a 2.18 GAA and .924 save percentage.

NBA:

In the NBA, Cleveland won against Milwaukee 113-102, Minnesota blasted Atlanta 92-84, Memphis beat Detroit 98-86, Washington topped Chicago 107-97, Oklahoma City defeated New Orleans 121-110, Houston beat Phoenix 125-111, Sacramento squeaked by Utah 94-93, and it was Dallas over Portland 96-95.

The NBA is halfway home as it tries to ratify a seven-year collective bargaining agreement. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that owners voted unanimously to approve the package, which runs through 2023-24 but contains a one-year opt-out clause for either side. One of the people involved told the AP that the union intends to complete its vote on Friday. The voting processes are no more than formality. When the sides agreed last week, there was no question the required votes to ratify would come from both sides.

NCAA:

In college men's basketball, No. 13 Butler topped Vermont 81-69, St. John’s beat Syracuse 93-60, UMass-Lowell beat Boston University 77-75, and it was Fairfield over Boston College 89-83.

Drexel beat Quinnipiac 91-74 last night. Rodney Williams scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and Kari Jonsson added 17 with five 3-pointers and eight assists for Drexel. Daniel Harris scored 13 points and Chaise Daniels added 12 for the Bobcats.

Javontae Hawkins led four Fordham players in double figures with 16 points and the Rams cruised to an 83-60 win over Central Connecticut State last night. Austin Nehls scored 26 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 43.8 percent and turned the ball over 24 times.

In college women's basketball, Number 1 UConn routed Nebraska 84-41 last night for the Huskies' 86th consecutive victory. Katie Lou Samuelson scored 23 points, and Kia Nurse added 20. The streak is the second longest in NCAA women's basketball history behind the 90 straight UConn won from 2008-11.

Meanwhile Harvard beat Siena 65-58 and Texas A&M won against Syracuse 105-84.

Quentin Snider scored a career-high 22 points and hit a key drive with 1:44 remaining to lead 10th-ranked Louisville to a 73-70 triumph over No. 6 Kentucky. Jaylen Johnson and Donovan Mitchell combined for four points in the final 16 seconds to help Louisville end a four-game losing streak to the Wildcats. De'Aaron Fox had a team-high 21 points for the Wildcats and Malik Monk added 16 following his 47-point effort last Saturday against North Carolina.

Josh Hart scored 20 points and top-ranked Villanova picked up its 18th straight win by slamming American, 90-48. Bryce Alford scored 22 points and No. 2 UCLA improved to 13-0 with an 82-68 win over Western Michigan. And Johnathan Motley had 17 points along with 11 rebounds as fourth-ranked Baylor thumped Texas Southern, 89-63.

Jamaal Williams rushed for 210 yards and a touchdown as BYU downed Wyoming, 24-21 in the Poinsettia Bowl at San Diego. Williams ran 36 yards for a fourth-quarter score that put the Cougars ahead 24-3. Tanner Mangum threw for a TD and ran for another in the victory.

MLB:

The officials given the task of completing Hartford's much-delayed minor league baseball stadium say the facility should be completed in time for the team's home opener in April. The Hartford Courant reports they told the Hartford Stadium Authority on Tuesday that barring severe weather or "an act of God" they expected the Hartford Yard Goats to play in the 6,000-seat Dunkin' Donuts Stadium on April 13th. The park's original contractor was fired in June following construction delays.

©2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
New England Patriots
New York Giants
Sports Report

Related Content

Sports Report: NFC And AFC Championship Games Set

By Jan 18, 2016
NFC and AFC Championship

NFL:

The AFC and NFC championship game matchups are set. The Denver Broncos will be home against the New England Patriots, and the Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals. In the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Carolina beat Seattle 31-24, and Denver topped Pittsburgh 23-16. And on Saturday New England bested Kansas City 27-20 and defeated Arizona defeated Green Bay 26-20.

Sports Report: Pats Edge Giants With Last Second Kick, 27-26

By Nov 16, 2015
NFL football

NFL:

In the NFL, New England edged the Giants 27-26. Stephen Gostkowski's 54-yard field goal with 1 second remaining kept the Patriots unbeaten. Tom Brady was 26 of 42 for 334 yards, two TDs and an interception for the 9-0 Patriots, who played most of the game without Julian Edelman because of an ankle injury. The Giants dropped to 5-5 despite Eli Manning, who was 24 of 44 for 361 yards, two scores and no interceptions.

Sports Report: Giants, Jets, Bills, And Pats Win On Sunday

By Nov 9, 2015
NFL football

NFL:

In the NFL, the Giants beat Tampa Bay 27-24, Buffalo topped Miami 33-17, the Jets won against Jacksonville 28-23 and it was New England over Washington 27-10. Elsewhere Carolina beat Green Bay 37-29, Pittsburgh edged Oakland 38-35, Minnesota slid past St. Louis in overtime 21-18, Tennessee won against New Orleans in overtime 34-28, San Francisco edged Tampa Bay 17-16, Indianapolis beat Denver27-24, and it was Philadelphia over Dallas in overtime 33-27.

Sports Report: Pats Top Dolphins 36-7

By Oct 30, 2015

NFL:

In the NFL on Thursday Night Football, New England crushed Miami 36-7. Quarterback Tom Brady threw for 356 yards and four touchdowns — two to Julian Edelman. Stephen Gostkowski broke Adam Vinatieri's franchise record for consecutive field goals by connecting from 52 and 36 yards to make it 26 in a row.